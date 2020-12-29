Chapel Hill 63, Palestine 50, OT
PALESTINE — Kya Cook scored 19 points as the Lady Bulldogs grabbed an overtime win over Palestine.
Alexis Calderon had 16 points. DJ Kincade scored 13 points.
Chapel Hill (9-2, 3-0) will host Kilgore on Friday.
Crandall 57, Brownsboro 50
CRANDALL — The No. 4 Brownsboro Bearettes suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday.
Brownsboro led 19-16 after the first quarter, but trailed 35-30 at halftime and 46-41 after three quarters.
Kentoya Woods led Brownsboro with 20 points. Paris Miller had 15 points, and Allie Cooper scored 10 points.
Tatum West led Crandall with 24 points.
Brownsboro (15-1) will host Van on Tuesday.
Bishop Gorman 57, Dallas First Baptist 30
DALLAS — Elizabeth Mahfood scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as Bishop Gorman took a win over Dallas First Baptist.
Taylor Wood had 16 points, and Maria Kariampuzha had 10 points.
Bishop Gorman (12-5) will play Weatherford Christian at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Fairfield 53, Martin’s Mill 48
FAIRFIELD — Breyunna Dowell scored 16 points and McKinna Brackens added 13 as the Fairfield Lady Eagles downed the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs, 53-48, on Tuesday in a non-district girls basketball game.
Jada Celsur led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points while teammate Katie Dunavant added 12. Also scoring for Martin’s Mill were Kate Lindsey (6), Katie Lookabaugh (2) and Ashley Reiser (2).
Others scoring for Fairfield were Shadasia Brackens (8), Te’yalla Simpson (7), Jarahle Daniels (5), Makensy Isaacs (2) and Jenny Pina (2).
Martin’s Mill returns to play on Wednesday, hosting Royse City at 2 p.m.
Union Grove 61, Queen City 30
QUEEN CITY — Carleigh Judd scored 32 points as Union Grove took down Queen City.
Makena Littlejohn had 11 points for Union Grove.
Union Grove (14-0) will host Cartage at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Sabine 61, Troup 18
TROUP — Blaire Kaufman scored 28 points to lead Sabine to a rout of Troup.
Sabine (12-1) will play at New Diana Tuesday.
Tyler HEAT 46, Frankston 37
FRANKSTON — Tyler HEAT outscored Frankston 29-10 in the second half to rally for the win.
Ryan Kirksey led Tyler HEAT with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Elena Gonzalez had 11 points, and Bonnie Taylor had 10 points.
Hawkins 58, Elysian Fields 23HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus and Logan Jaco each scored 17 points to help the Hawkins Lady Hawkins a 58-23 over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Dacus added nine rebounds, five steals and three assists with Jaco contributing five rebounds and four steals. Makena Warren scored 11 points with eight rebounds and three steals.
Also, scoring for the Lady Hawks were Jordyn Warren (6), Tenley Conde (5) and Laney Wilson (2). Jaco, Dacus and Makena Warren each hit 3-pointers for Hawkins.
Christen Smith led the Lady Jackets with 12 points.
Hawkins (11-2) is scheduled to play host to Emory Rains at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.