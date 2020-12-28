Brownsboro 59, Ferris 21BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes stayed unbeaten with a 59-21 win over Ferris on Monday in a girls basketball game.
The Bearettes improve to 15-0 on the season.
Kentoya Woods and Paris Miller led Brownsboro with 17 points. Tori Hooker was also in double figures with 11 points. Adding to the Bearettes’ scores were Bayli Hooker (7), Becca Rumbo (5) and Allie Cooper (2).
Ziria Wright led the Lady Jackets with 10 points. Also scoring for Ferries were Lili Garcia (4), Rylee Yarborough (3), Leslie Rodriquez (2) and Reyna Edwards (2).
Brownsboro won the JV game 55-4.
The Bearettes are scheduled to play at Crandall at noon Tuesday.
Lindale 59, Mount Pleasant 56LINDALE — Lily Chamberlain scored 15 points as Lindale edged Mount Pleasant on Monday.
Shelbi Steen and Marley Keith each had 12 points for the Lady Eagles.
Paris Beard led Mount Pleasant with 20 points.
Lindale (13-3) will host Tyler at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Hawkins 61, White Oak 51HAWKINS — Three Lady Hawks — Lynli Dacus, Jordyn Warren and Makena Warren — hit in double figures to power Hawkins to a 61-51 win over White Oak on Monday in a non-district basketball game.
Dacus led the Lady Hawks with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. She also added five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Both Jordan Warren and Makena Warren each added 15 points. Jordyn added six assists, three rebounds and four steals with Makena Warren contributing four rebounds and a steal.
Others scoring for Hawkins were Laney Wilson (6), Logan Jaco (4) and Tenley Conde (2).
Alysa Hall and Renee Cook led White Oak with 16 points each. Others adding points for the Lady Necks were Anna Iskei (8), Payton Palmer (7) and Whitni Rayson (4). Hall hit four 3-pointers and Palmer added one trey.
Beckville 42, Troup 27BECKVILLE — Amber Harris scored 11 points to lead Beckville past Troup on Monday.
Jessie Minnix led Troup with 11 points.
Beckville (7-5) jumped out to a 29-13 lead at halftime.
Troup (4-1) will host Sabine at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.