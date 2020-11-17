BROWNSBORO 70, WINNSBORO 43: Class 4A No. 19 Brownsboro rolled to a 70-43 win over Class 3A No. 3 Winnsboro on Tuesday.
Paris Miller led Brownsboro with 20 points. Mekhayia Moore had 19 points, and Kentoya Woods had 13 points.
Faith Acker led Winnsboro with 12 points, and Rachel Pinnell added 10 points.
Brownsboro (4-0) will play at North Mesquite on Friday.
LINDALE 51, VAN 35: VAN — Shelbi Steen score 19 points to lead Lindale past Van.
Marley Keith scored 12 points.
Skylar Savage had 12 points for Van.
CHAPEL HILL 58, TEXAS HIGH 37: Alexis Calderon scored 17 points to lead Chapel Hill past Texas High.
Kya Cook scored 12 points, and DJ Kincade added 11 points.
GILMER 63, HAWKINS 36: GILMER — Madyson Tate led three Lady Buckeyes into double figures with 17 points, and Gilmer built a 40-20 halftime lead en route to a 63-36 win over Hawkins.
Haylee Jordan added 15 points and Leslie Jones 11 for Gilmer, which also got seven points from LeLe Morton and five from Jaycee Harris. Jordan led with seven rebounds, and Madyson Tate added five. Tate also had four assists and five steals, with Jordan adding six steals and Morton five.
GLADEWATER 76, WINONA 30: GLADEWATER — Ebony Pipkin tossed in 19 points, MaKayla Police added 14 for the Lady Bears and Gladewater rolled to a 76-30 win over Winona.
Kiyona Parker scored nine points, Bri Boyd and Calice Henderson eight apiece and Sydney Spurlock seven for Gladewater, which led 16-4 after one quarter and 35-13 at halftime. JaKiyah Bell led with five rebounds.
U. GROVE 55, E. FIELDS 27: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston and Carleigh Judd combined to score 40 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions earned a 55-27 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Alston scored 23 points, Judd 17, Gracie Winn nine, Macey Roberts four and Makena Littlejohn two.
Union Grove led 11-2 after one quarter and 24-6 at halftime.
The Union Grove JV picked up a 39-9 win.
SABINE 69, TYLER HEAT 44: LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman erupted for 28 points, Hailey Davis joined her in double figures with 15 and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 69-44 win over Tyler HEAT on Tuesday.
Addy Gresham had seven points, Maddie Furrh six, Mercedes Willett five, Claudia Simmons and Ally Gresham three apiece and Ashlynn Davis two.
Ryan Kirksey had 12 points for Tyler HEAT.
Sabine (3-0) led 17-8 after one quarter, and later outscored HEAT 23-12 in the fourth to pull away.
BECKILLE 53, WEST RUSK 30: NEW LONDON — Raegan Greer paced Beckville with 12 points, McKinna Chamness and Emily Dean added nine apiece and the Ladycats earned a 53-30 win over West Rusk.
Amber Harris finished with eight points, Haley Straubie seven, Baylie Seegers six and Lexi Carr two. Harris pulled down 11 rebounds, Harris and Seegers had four steals apiece and Hannah Sharpless handed out four assists.
MARTIN’S MILL 84, MCLEOD 27: Martin’s Mill raced out to a 29-4 lead after one quarter en route to an 84-27 win over McLeod.
Jada Celsur led Martin's Mill with 23 points. Riley Jackson had 16 points, and Kalie Dunavant added 14 points.
Kaitlyn Cross scored six points, and Chassie Gryder and Kenslee Cross added five apiece in the loss for McLeod.
Martin's Mill will host Edgewood at 6 p.m. Friday.
LONGVIEW 52, NACOGDOCHES 41:Cree McLemore led the way with 14 points, Madison Pippins was close behind with 12 and the Longview Lady Lobos defended their home court with a 52-41 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday.
Mia Colbert and Jorden Writt scored seven points apiece, JaKayla Morrow six, Catherine Arce three, Julia Wilson two and Elaija Hatley one for Longview, which led 12-8 after one quarter and 29-21 at halftime.
Sam Fields scored 16 points in the loss for Nacogdoches.
LATE MONDAY
SPRING HILL 45, TROUP 17: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers, behind Zailey McGee’s 18 points and Laila Thompson’s 10 rebounds, improved to 4-0 on the young season with a 45-17 win over Troup at Panther Gymnasium.
Janie Bradshaw added nine points, Carolann Bowles six, Thompson three and Brantley Cogins, Rachel Petree, Kenzie Gee and Abby Caron two apiece.
McGee and Coggins added eight rebounds apiece, with Petree adding seven boards. Gee dished out four assists and added seven steals.