Bishop Gorman 51, Weatherford Christian 48, OTDALLAS — Taylor Wood had 23 points and eight rebounds to lead Bishop Gorman to the overtime win in the First Baptist Tournament.
Bishop Gorman went 3-1 in the tournament while playing without six players.
Elizabeth Mahfood had 17 points and 14 rebounds.
Bishop Gorman will host All Saints on Tuesday.
Hawkins 68, Mount Pleasant 56MOUNT PLEASANT — Three Lady Hawks scored in double figures to lead Hawkins past Mount Pleasant.
Makena Warren scored a career-high 24 points to go along with three steals and three assists.
Lynli Dacus had 15 points, seven steals, five rebounds and three assists. Logan Jaco had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jordyn Warren added 9 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. Tenley Conde had 6 points and six rebounds.
Jordan Hargrave led Mount Pleasant with 15 points.
Frankston 55, Leon 37JEWETT — Abbie Ramsey scored 20 points to lead Frankston to a win over Leon.
Brianna Looney had 12 points for Frankston.
Martin’s Mill 59, Royse City 41MARTIN’S MILL — Katie Dunavant hit for 19 points with Jada Celsure (15) and Kate Lindsey (13) also hitting in double figures as the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs defeated the Royse City Lady Bulldogs 59-41 on Wednesday in a non-district girls basketball game.
Also scoring for Martin’s Mill were Libby Rogers (5), Bailey Goggans (3), Mattie Burns (2) and Ashley Reiser (2).
Kyla McMinn led Royse City with 15 points, followed by McKenna Anderson (8), Kayla Kimbrough (6), Nicole Weaver (4), Alexia Lohman (3), Sidney Mullen (2), Taylea West (2) and Shelby Aldridge (1).
Martin’s Mill is scheduled to visit Nevada Commuity for a 1 p.m. contest on Saturday, while Royse City is slated to host Greenville at 7 p.m. Saturday.