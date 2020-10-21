The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders were able to hit the basketball court on Wednesday afternoon to officially begin practices for the 2020-21 season.
The Lady Raiders are coming off of a 28-7 season but had a graduating class that included Aaliyah Morgan (TCU) and Alyssia Thorne (Western Texas College).
Legacy returns seven varsity players, including junior Aaliyah Campbell, but head coach Ross Barber and his staff will look to put those returners along with the newcomers in the right places to complete the puzzle.
“We return seven varsity kids, but they’re going to have to be in different roles,” Barber said. “We’ve got some newer people, and we’ve got some people who have been here in the past who will have to take on a newer and bigger role. We need some leadership from our seniors.
“It’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be a lot of fun trying to figure out the personnel and what their strengths and weaknesses are, and that’s our job as coaches to try to maximize that.”
The upcoming season has been an uncertainty due to COVID-19, so the Lady Raiders are making the most of every day.
“I think some years we take it for granted that we’re getting to play basketball,” Barber said. “This year was kind of a reality check that we didn’t know if we were going to get to play basketball a few months ago or not, so it’s a huge blessing to be able to be out here.”
The Lady Raiders are set to open the season against Nacogdoches Nov. 6 at the newly renovated Tyler Legacy Gym.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports