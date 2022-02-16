Tyler Legacy rolled through its bi-district round game against Lakeview Centennial with a 73-28 victory.
The reward? A meeting with the No. 2 team in the nation.
The Lady Raiders (30-5) will meet national power DeSoto (29-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kaufman High School.
“The No. 1 thing we have to do is maintain focus,” Legacy head girls basketball coach Ross Barber said. “We know what they have. We have to go into the game confident. We can’t get wrapped up in the fact they’re ranked No. 2 or that they have a bunch of six-footers or that they have seven Division I players.
“They’re still human beings playing basketball. David needed just one stone to slay Goliath. We just need a shot. We are up for the challenge.”
There is familiarity between the Lady Raiders and Lady Eagles. The two teams met in this same round a year ago with DeSoto taking a 65-26 victory.
“Our motivation is that they ended our season last year,” Barber said. “Everybody is back, and they remember what it felt like.”
DeSoto has three players 6-4 or taller — all who are Division I signees ranked in the top 69 players in the Class of 2022. Sa’Myah Smith is an LSU signee ranked No. 58 in the country. Amina Muhammad is a Texas signee ranked No. 63 in the country. Tionna Herron is a Kentucky signee ranked No. 69 in the country.
Joining them are Ole Miss signee Ayanna Thompson, SMU signee Jiya Perry and Kansas State signees Ja’Mia Harris and Michayla Gatewood.
“They are a complete basketball team,” Barber said. “We’re definitely going to have to hit some shots. Our posts are going to have to fight like crazy to keep them off the boards. We have to math their physicality. It’s going to be tough, but we have to contest every shot and limit them to one possession. On offense, we have to be smart, space them out, take care of the basketball and attack when we have the opportunity.”
Legacy did face Flower Mound earlier this season, which featured 6-9 Abbie Boutilier and two 6-2 players. Flower Mound won that game, 73-62.
“You can’t simulate that size in practice,” Barber said. “Luckily we have seen it with Flower Mount this year and then DeSoto last year. But outside of that, nobody has or sees that kind of size and is able to prepare for it.”
DeSoto’s only two losses this season both came to No. 1 Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.), 54-36 and 60-55.
The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to face either Rockwall or Mansfield Lake Ridge.