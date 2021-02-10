Tyler Legacy will open the girls basketball playoffs against Wylie at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wills Point High School.
Legacy (24-3) shared the District 10-6A title with Mesquite Horn and fell to the Lady Jaguars in a seeding game on Monday, 58-46.
Wylie (16-7) tied for second place in District 9-6A with Sachse.
Fans could be in for a defensive battle. Legacy limits opponents to 32.9 points per game. Wylie is holding opponents to 26.3 points per game and has held six opponents to 15 points or fewer, including a 66-4 win over South Garland.
“They’re a very solid basketball team,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “They are very solid defensively. We’re going to have to be disciplined on offense and take smart shots. They move the ball well and shoot it well. We have to be on our ‘A’ game and be ready to play a competitive basketball game.”
Some notable players for Wylie are Lynn Nwachukwu, Bailey Harris and Ding Kir.
The winner will advance to face either No. 2 DeSoto or Killeen Shoemaker.
