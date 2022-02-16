Hawkins
The Hawkins Lady Hawks celebrate their 90-23 bi-district win over New Summerfield on Tuesday at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

 By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 6A

Region II

Bi-District

Mansfield Lake Ridge 49, Killeen Ellison 35

Rockwall 53, Wylie 25

De Soto 76, Belton 18

Tyler Legacy 73, Garland Lakeview Centennial 28

Cy Ranch 44, Klein 24

Conroe Grand Oaks 55, Aldine Nimitz 37

Tomball Memorial 47, Cy Lakes 39

Conroe Oak Ridge 49,Spring 42

Mesquite Horn 70, Garland Rowlett 18

Duncanville 69, Temple 39

Garland Sachse 64, Dallas Skyline 49

Cedar Hill 53, Killeen Harker Heights 38

Spring Westfield 55, The Woodlands 41

Klein Collins 43, Langham Creek 42

Conroe 56, Aldine MacArthur 28

Cy Springs 48, Klein Cain 33

Area

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Rockwall

DeSoto vs. Tyler Legacy

Mesquite Horn vs. Duncanville

---

CLASS 5A

Region II

Bi-District 

Dallas South Oak Cliff 63, Dallas Hillcrest 15

Frisco Memorial 44, Wylie East 42

Carrollton Newman Smith 59, Seagoville 28

Frisco Lone Star 55, Princeton 51

Huntsville 35, Hallsville 33

Dallas Highland Park 61, Joshua 41

Mount Pleasant 60, Tyler 59

North Forney 51, Midlothian 43

McKinney North 50, Frisco Reedy 30

Dallas Wilson (R11) vs. Dallas Sunset (T12) 

Frisco Liberty 41, Lucas Lovejoy 11

Lancaster 39, Carrollton Creekview 29

Red Oak 44, Crandall 36

Whitehouse 45, Texas High 32

Royse City 78, Waco University 48

Lufkin 43, Marshall 37

Area

Huntsville vs. Dallas Highland Park

Mount Pleasant vs. North Forney

Red Oak vs. Whitehouse

Royse City vs. Lufkin

---

CLASS 4A

Region II

Bi-District

Dallas Lincoln 69, Ferris 39

Carrollton Ranchview 46, Aubrey 39

Midlothian Heritage 87, North Dallas 10

Dallas Faith Family 56, Van Alstyne 33

Paris 55, Lindale 44

Caddo Mills 48, Mabank 47

Gilmer 50, Henderson 29

Canton 59, Terrell 49

Kennedale 59, Celina 34

Dallas Carter 55, Godley 38

Sanger 96, Uplift Summit 10

Alvarado 68, Dallas Pinkston 64

Brownsboro 64, Kaufman 26

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau  74, Tyler Chapel Hill 41

Sunnyvale 42, Van 30

Paris North Lamar 44, Bullard 27

Area

Paris vs. Caddo Mills

Gilmer vs. Canton

Brownsboro vs. Liberty-Eylau

Sunnyvale vs. Paris North Lamar

---

CLASS 3A

Region II

Bi-District

Edgewood 47, Whitewright 18

S&S Consolidated 41, Grandview 31

Gunter 39, Emory Rains 19

Whitesboro 71, Keene 28

New Diana 38, Tatum 27

Mount Vernon 40, Hooks 20

Gladewater 62, Troup 28

De Kalb 53, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 42

Ponder 91, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 29

Pottsboro 30, Lone Oak 22

Paradise 41, Maypearl 36

Bells 46, Paris Chisum 43

Mineola 58, Atlanta 56

Jefferson 52, Sabine 47

Winnsboro 93, New Boston 31

Waskom (26-8, R16) vs. Hughes Springs (T15) 

Area

Edgewood vs. S&S Consolidated

New Diana vs. Mount Vernon

Gladewater vs. DeKalb

Mineola vs. Jefferson

Winnsboro vs. TBA

Region III

Bi-District 

Fairfield 89, Florence 7

Rice 55, West 40

Little River Academy 62, Crockett 36

Troy 59, Scurry-Rosser 46

Hitchcock 73, Coldspring-Oakhurst 50

Kountze 48, Pollok Central 41

New Waverly 67, Van Vleck 39

Buna 47, Pineywoods 29

Malakoff 61, Whitney 46

Franklin 66, Caldwell 61

Lorena 37, Mildred 31

Teague 67, Rogers 21

Woodville 44, Huntington 24

Boling 55, Hardin 47

Nacogdoches Central Heights 59, Kirbyville 36

East Bernard 48, Anderson-Shiro 36

Area

Malakoff vs. Franklin 

Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. East Bernard

---

Class 2A

Region II

Bi-District 

Valley Mills 53, De Leon 28

Cisco 45, Windthorst 32

Lipan 70, Meridian 12

Anson 55, Seymour 29

McLeod 43, Como-Pickton 36

Alvord 72, Bland 44

Cooper 71, Clarksville 29

Era 48, Tom Bean 41

Stamford 73, Quanah 22

Tolar 38, Frost 17

Haskell 73, Archer City 49

Hamilton 48, Poolville 35

Ivanhoe Rayburn 34, Lindsay 31

Quinlan Boles 47, Rivercrest 23

Muenster 63, Wolfe City 21

Cumby 55, Detroit 33

Area

Ivanhoe Rayburn vs. Quinlan Boles

Region III

Bi-District

Lovelady 78, Cross Roads 35

Bosqueville 53, Bremond 36

Martin’s Mill 58, Leon 23

Axtell 32, Moody 25

Dallardsville Big Sandy 47, San Augustine 26

Cushing 54, Beckville 48

Tenaha 53, Pineland West Sabine 36

Woden 41, Union Grove 12

Marlin 66, Bruceville-Eddy 32

La Poynor 56, Slocum 24

Crawford 54, Mart 32

Centerville 45, Frankston 41

Douglass 66, Overton 25

Timpson 70, Brookeland 33

Hawkins 90, New Summerfield 23

Shelbyville 47, Broaddus 28

Area

Dallardsville Big Sandy vs. Cushing

Martin's Mill vs. Axtel, 6 p.m. Thursday, Corsicana

Tenaha vs. Woden

Marlin vs. LaPoynor

Crawford vs. Centerville

Douglass vs. Timpson

Hawkins vs. Shelbyville

---

CLASS 1A

Region III

Bi-District

Gordon 53, Iredell 24

Lometa 42, Evant 27

Huckabay 70, Covington 10

Cherokee 43, Zephyr 27

Bloomburg 64, Campbell 14

Newcastle 39, Bellevue 24

Dodd City 46, Avinger 11

Henrietta Midway 40, Graford 18

Priddy 56, Rochelle 26

Lingleville 69, Morgan 21

Richland Springs 79, Gustine 24

Blum 42, Gorman 34

Slidell 35, Bryson 25

Saltillo 63, Miller Grove 34

Throckmorton 36, Nocona Prairie Valley 19

Ector 54, Sulphur Bluff 48

Region IV

Bi-District

Chireno 70, Oakwood 22

Abbott 46, Penelope 33

Neches 89, Goodrich 15

Hubbard 34, Jonesboro 31

McMullen County 39, Leakey 19

Bartlett 48, Austwell-Tivoli 42

Rocksprings 75, Lasara 30

Nordheim 43, Dime Box 40

Coolidge 65, Oglesby 26

Wells 63, Chester 33

Aquilla 51, Milford 41

Zavalla 67, Kennard 15

Moulton 56, North Zulch 17

Nueces Canyon 46, San Isidro 37

Fayetteville 68, Prairie Lea 27

D’Hanis 59, San Perlita 55

Area

Neches vs. Hubbard

Coolidge vs. Wells

 
 

