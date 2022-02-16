GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 6A
Region II
Bi-District
Mansfield Lake Ridge 49, Killeen Ellison 35
Rockwall 53, Wylie 25
De Soto 76, Belton 18
Tyler Legacy 73, Garland Lakeview Centennial 28
Cy Ranch 44, Klein 24
Conroe Grand Oaks 55, Aldine Nimitz 37
Tomball Memorial 47, Cy Lakes 39
Conroe Oak Ridge 49,Spring 42
Mesquite Horn 70, Garland Rowlett 18
Duncanville 69, Temple 39
Garland Sachse 64, Dallas Skyline 49
Cedar Hill 53, Killeen Harker Heights 38
Spring Westfield 55, The Woodlands 41
Klein Collins 43, Langham Creek 42
Conroe 56, Aldine MacArthur 28
Cy Springs 48, Klein Cain 33
Area
Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Rockwall
DeSoto vs. Tyler Legacy
Mesquite Horn vs. Duncanville
---
CLASS 5A
Region II
Bi-District
Dallas South Oak Cliff 63, Dallas Hillcrest 15
Frisco Memorial 44, Wylie East 42
Carrollton Newman Smith 59, Seagoville 28
Frisco Lone Star 55, Princeton 51
Huntsville 35, Hallsville 33
Dallas Highland Park 61, Joshua 41
Mount Pleasant 60, Tyler 59
North Forney 51, Midlothian 43
McKinney North 50, Frisco Reedy 30
Dallas Wilson (R11) vs. Dallas Sunset (T12)
Frisco Liberty 41, Lucas Lovejoy 11
Lancaster 39, Carrollton Creekview 29
Red Oak 44, Crandall 36
Whitehouse 45, Texas High 32
Royse City 78, Waco University 48
Lufkin 43, Marshall 37
Area
Huntsville vs. Dallas Highland Park
Mount Pleasant vs. North Forney
Red Oak vs. Whitehouse
Royse City vs. Lufkin
---
CLASS 4A
Region II
Bi-District
Dallas Lincoln 69, Ferris 39
Carrollton Ranchview 46, Aubrey 39
Midlothian Heritage 87, North Dallas 10
Dallas Faith Family 56, Van Alstyne 33
Paris 55, Lindale 44
Caddo Mills 48, Mabank 47
Gilmer 50, Henderson 29
Canton 59, Terrell 49
Kennedale 59, Celina 34
Dallas Carter 55, Godley 38
Sanger 96, Uplift Summit 10
Alvarado 68, Dallas Pinkston 64
Brownsboro 64, Kaufman 26
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 74, Tyler Chapel Hill 41
Sunnyvale 42, Van 30
Paris North Lamar 44, Bullard 27
Area
Paris vs. Caddo Mills
Gilmer vs. Canton
Brownsboro vs. Liberty-Eylau
Sunnyvale vs. Paris North Lamar
---
CLASS 3A
Region II
Bi-District
Edgewood 47, Whitewright 18
S&S Consolidated 41, Grandview 31
Gunter 39, Emory Rains 19
Whitesboro 71, Keene 28
New Diana 38, Tatum 27
Mount Vernon 40, Hooks 20
Gladewater 62, Troup 28
De Kalb 53, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 42
Ponder 91, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 29
Pottsboro 30, Lone Oak 22
Paradise 41, Maypearl 36
Bells 46, Paris Chisum 43
Mineola 58, Atlanta 56
Jefferson 52, Sabine 47
Winnsboro 93, New Boston 31
Waskom (26-8, R16) vs. Hughes Springs (T15)
Area
Edgewood vs. S&S Consolidated
New Diana vs. Mount Vernon
Gladewater vs. DeKalb
Mineola vs. Jefferson
Winnsboro vs. TBA
Region III
Bi-District
Fairfield 89, Florence 7
Rice 55, West 40
Little River Academy 62, Crockett 36
Troy 59, Scurry-Rosser 46
Hitchcock 73, Coldspring-Oakhurst 50
Kountze 48, Pollok Central 41
New Waverly 67, Van Vleck 39
Buna 47, Pineywoods 29
Malakoff 61, Whitney 46
Franklin 66, Caldwell 61
Lorena 37, Mildred 31
Teague 67, Rogers 21
Woodville 44, Huntington 24
Boling 55, Hardin 47
Nacogdoches Central Heights 59, Kirbyville 36
East Bernard 48, Anderson-Shiro 36
Area
Malakoff vs. Franklin
Nacogdoches Central Heights vs. East Bernard
---
Class 2A
Region II
Bi-District
Valley Mills 53, De Leon 28
Cisco 45, Windthorst 32
Lipan 70, Meridian 12
Anson 55, Seymour 29
McLeod 43, Como-Pickton 36
Alvord 72, Bland 44
Cooper 71, Clarksville 29
Era 48, Tom Bean 41
Stamford 73, Quanah 22
Tolar 38, Frost 17
Haskell 73, Archer City 49
Hamilton 48, Poolville 35
Ivanhoe Rayburn 34, Lindsay 31
Quinlan Boles 47, Rivercrest 23
Muenster 63, Wolfe City 21
Cumby 55, Detroit 33
Area
Ivanhoe Rayburn vs. Quinlan Boles
Region III
Bi-District
Lovelady 78, Cross Roads 35
Bosqueville 53, Bremond 36
Martin’s Mill 58, Leon 23
Axtell 32, Moody 25
Dallardsville Big Sandy 47, San Augustine 26
Cushing 54, Beckville 48
Tenaha 53, Pineland West Sabine 36
Woden 41, Union Grove 12
Marlin 66, Bruceville-Eddy 32
La Poynor 56, Slocum 24
Crawford 54, Mart 32
Centerville 45, Frankston 41
Douglass 66, Overton 25
Timpson 70, Brookeland 33
Hawkins 90, New Summerfield 23
Shelbyville 47, Broaddus 28
Area
Dallardsville Big Sandy vs. Cushing
Martin's Mill vs. Axtel, 6 p.m. Thursday, Corsicana
Tenaha vs. Woden
Marlin vs. LaPoynor
Crawford vs. Centerville
Douglass vs. Timpson
Hawkins vs. Shelbyville
---
CLASS 1A
Region III
Bi-District
Gordon 53, Iredell 24
Lometa 42, Evant 27
Huckabay 70, Covington 10
Cherokee 43, Zephyr 27
Bloomburg 64, Campbell 14
Newcastle 39, Bellevue 24
Dodd City 46, Avinger 11
Henrietta Midway 40, Graford 18
Priddy 56, Rochelle 26
Lingleville 69, Morgan 21
Richland Springs 79, Gustine 24
Blum 42, Gorman 34
Slidell 35, Bryson 25
Saltillo 63, Miller Grove 34
Throckmorton 36, Nocona Prairie Valley 19
Ector 54, Sulphur Bluff 48
Region IV
Bi-District
Chireno 70, Oakwood 22
Abbott 46, Penelope 33
Neches 89, Goodrich 15
Hubbard 34, Jonesboro 31
McMullen County 39, Leakey 19
Bartlett 48, Austwell-Tivoli 42
Rocksprings 75, Lasara 30
Nordheim 43, Dime Box 40
Coolidge 65, Oglesby 26
Wells 63, Chester 33
Aquilla 51, Milford 41
Zavalla 67, Kennard 15
Moulton 56, North Zulch 17
Nueces Canyon 46, San Isidro 37
Fayetteville 68, Prairie Lea 27
D’Hanis 59, San Perlita 55
Area
Neches vs. Hubbard
Coolidge vs. Wells