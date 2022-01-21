BROWNSBORO — In a battle of state-ranked teams, No. 5 Brownsboro took a 49-39 win over No. 21 Canton on Friday in a District 14-4A girls basketball contest.
Brownsboro led 12-10 after the first quarter, 25-20 at halftime and 34-27 after three quarters.
Mekhayia Moore led Brownsboro with 19 points. Khyra Garrett had 16. Other scorers were Paris Miller (6), Allie Cooper (5), Tori Hooker (2) and Caylor Blackmon (1).
Shamier Quimby led Canton with 19 points. Other scorers were Ashtyn Norrell (7), Allison Rickman (7), Amrie Cloiner (3), Hannah Corden (2) and Airianna Pickens (1).
Brownsboro will host Mabank on Tuesday, and Canton will play at Wills Point.
Lindale 59, Cumberland 23
Lindale improved to 16-11 overall and 7-1 in District 16-4A girls basketball with a 59-23 win over Cumberland Academy on Friday in Tyler.
Brooke Everest and Marley Keith led the Lady Eagles with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Others scoring for Lindale were Brenley Philen (6), Allie Davenport (5), Desirae Pennington (5), Jillian Ortiz (4), Maggie Spearman (2) and Kayli Vickery (2).
Elizabeth Adams led the Lady Knights (4-15, 1-7) with eight points, followed by Kayla DeCampos (7), Ava Young (5), Makayla Daniels (2) and Michelle Oviedo (1).
The Lady Eagles are scheduled to visit Kilgore on Tuesday. Cumberland is slated to visit Chapel Hill on Tuesday.
Martin's Mill 65, Cayuga 17
CAYUGA — Jada Celsur hit for 27 points and Kylee Lookabaugh added 16 as the No. 2 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs defeated Cayuga 65-17 in a District 19-2A basketball games.
Others scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Mattie Burns (8), Kate Lindsey (5), Libby Rogers (5), Reese Hataway (2) and Halle Hawes (2).
Tatum Willingham led the LadyCats with six points, followed by Kendall Garcia (3), Caylin Freeman (2), Aerin Thompson (2), L. Phillips (2) and Paige Fowler (2).
Cayuga (9-15, 2-3) returns to play on Tuesday, hosting Kerens. Martin's Mill (25-3, 5-0) is scheduled to visit Cross Roads on Tuesday.
Troup 47, Harleton 27
TROUP — Jessie Minnix had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Troup past Harleton.
Other scorers were Maddy Griffin (11), Bailey Blanton (10), Ashja Franklin (7) and Emory Cover (5).
Troup (14-13, 5-4) will host Tatum at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Hawkins 62, Union Grove 26
UNION GROVE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks raced out to a 15-2 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 62-26 win over the Union Grove Lady Lions.
Lynli Dacus and Makena Warren both scored 15 points for Hawkins. Laney Wilson added 12. Dacus finished with four rebounds, Warren four rebounds and two steals, Wilson eight rebounds, Jordyn Warren eight points, three rebounds, six steals and two assists, Taetum Smith seven points, two rebounds, three steals and three assists, Tenley Conde three points, three rebounds and two assists and Carmen Turner two points.
Sumeet Mattu had eight points and Ava Wightman six in the loss for Union Grove. Brady Colby finished with four, Macey Roberts and Gracie Stanford three apiece and Taylor Campbell and Gracie Winn one apiece.
Marshall 53, Pine Tree 33
MARSHALL — JaKayla Rusk scored 22 points, and the Marshall Lady Mavericks moved to 6-1 in district play with a 53-22 District 15-3A win over Pine Tree.
Tierrani Johnson was next in line for the Lady Mavs with seven points. Serenity Jackson, JaKari Blacknell and Michaela Haaland all had four points each. Raela Spratling and Alyssa Helton each scored three points as Kamryn Turner, Diamond Smith and Are’Anna Gill all came away with two points.
Mariyah Furay led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 11 points. Jalen Scroggins and Shaneatra Jones each recorded three points while Kaylea Givens and C’Nay Day both tossed in two points and Aaliyah Oliver finished with one.
Bullard 48, Henderson 46
HENDERSON — The Bullard Lady Panthers built a slim lead early and held on for a 48-46 District 16-4A win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Taylor Helton scored 17 points and collected nine rebounds in the loss for Henderson. Brooklyn Conert added seven points, Venecia Medford six points, Ty'Ra Mosley five points, Ty'Esha Mosley four points and five rebounds, Kieara Dunham four points, Jorden Writt three points and Kara Washington two points.
Gladewater 62, Sabine 56
GLADEWATER — Jakiyah Bell scored 21 points, Kiyona parker joined her in twin figures with 11 and the Gladewater Lady Bears moved to 7-0 in District 15-3A play (21-4 overall) with a 62-56 win over Sabine.
Bell added six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Parker finished with three steals and two rebounds. Alexis Boyd chipped in with eight points, nine rebounds and five blocks, Kyla Lincoln six points, Ebony Pipkin six points, five rebounds and five steals, Kamryn Floyd four points and MaKayla Police four points and two steals.
New Diana 45, White Oak 19
WHITE OAK — Katherine Yount and Amber Hitt combined for 33 points, and New Diana blanked White Oak in the opening quarter on the way to a 45-19 District 15-3A win.
Yount had 17 points, six steals and two rebounds, and Hitt finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals for New Diana, which led 12-0 after one quarter and 26-6 at halftime. Kamrin Woodall finished with four points, Layla Stapleton four points, three rebounds and two steals and Alexis Miller and Sarah Yount two points, two rebounds and two steals apiece.
For White Oak in the loss, Bella Baker scored 14 points, Lexi Palmer and Morgan Benge two apiece and Elyse Paiz one.
Tatum 39, Waskom 34
TATUM — Trinity Edwards scored 13 points, Kerrigan Biggs and Jade Moore-Simon controlled the middle with a combined 25 rebounds and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 39-34 District 16-3A win over Waskom.
Edwards added two steals for Tatum (18-6, 9-0). Biggs had eight points and 14 rebounds and Moore-Simon four points and 11 rebounds, Summer Dancy-Vasquez three points, five rebounds, two steals and six assists, Emma Wiley two points and two rebounds, Aundrea Bradley two points, six rebounds and two assists and Katelyn Jacobs three points and two rebounds.
Jefferson 61, Elysian Fields 13
JEFFERSON — Da'Navia Thomas dropped in 21 points to go along with nine steals and six rebounds, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs earned a 61-13 District 16-3A win over Elysian Fields.
T.J. Hood finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Jefferson (17-11, 7-2), which led 21-6 after one quarter and 35-8 at halftime. Jordyn Davidson had nine points, 10 steals and three rebounds, Iyanna Barnett four points and three steals, Jaida Bray six points, eight rebounds and three steals, Kristen Thomas six points, 13 rebounds and two steals and Amirie Prior four rebounds.
Beckville 51, Overton 25
OVERTON — McKinna Chamness and Amber Harris both dropped in 18 points for Beckville as the Ladycats rolled to a 51-25 District 21-2A against Overton.
Harris added 11 rebounds, seven steals and two assists, and Chamness finished with five rebounds and two assists. Emily Dean scored seven points, Lexi Barr five, Kiara Willis two and Reese Dudley one.
Big Sandy 45, Carlisle 13
PRICE — Alaysia Estes and Mikyla Bachert scored 12 points apiece, Journie Plunkett was close behind with 11 and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats closed out the first round of District 21-2A play with a 45-13 win over Carlisle.
Estes added three steals, Bachert two steals and two rebounds and Plunkett three rebounds for Big Sandy, which led 23-9 at halftime. Breaunna Derrick contributed three points and six rebounds, MaRyiah Francis six points, seven rebounds and four steals, Kenzie McCartney one steal and Allie McCartney two steals.
McLeod 50, Linden-Kildare 18
LINDEN — Chassie Gryder and Kenslee Cross combined for 25 points, and the McLeod Lady Longhorns opened up a 19-2 lead after one quarter en route to a 50-18 District 16-2A win over Linden-Kildare.
Gryder had 13 points, four rebounds and five steals, and Cross recorded a 12-point, 13-rebound, 10-steal triple double for McLeod. Jaci Armstrong, Rielyn Schubert and Ella Lambeth al lscored sevne points, with Armstrong adding seven steals and three rebounds, Schubert two assists, two rebounds and threesteals and Lambeth five steals and three rebounds. Sarah Ragland had two points, two steals and two rebounds, and Reagan Mitchell finished with two points and two rebounds.
Avinger 43, Yantis 17
AVINGER — Haylee Downs tossed in 12 points to lead the way for Avinger as the Lady Indians rolled to a 43-17 District 24-A win over Yantis.
Charlene Kress scored 11 for the Lady Indians. Huda Hanan added 10, and Taygen Downs and Samantha Chandler chipped in with five apiece.