LARUE — Brownsboro, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, had a big second quarter en route to a 72-47 win over LaPoynor, No. 13 in Class 2A, on Saturday afternoon in a girls basketball game.
The Flyerettes led 16-14 after the first quarter, but the Bearettes went on top 41-24 at halftime.
Kentoya Woods led Brownsboro with 20 points as the Bearettes improve 10-0 on the season.
Others scoring for Brownsboro were Paris Miller (15), Shakayla Warren (12), Bayli Hooker (10), Allie Cooper (8), Rebecca Rumbo (6) and Khyra Garrett (1).
Stacie Whitehead led the Flyerettes with 19 points while Markayla Hambrick added 15. Others scoring for LaPoynor were Laura McClelland (6), Kitty Eldridge (3), Tonia Maze (2) and Laci Driskell (2).
On Friday, Brownsboro defeated the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons, 59-34, in Nacogdoches.
Moore led the Bearettes with 23 points, followed by Woods (19), Bayli Hooker (11), Warren (3), Tori Hooker (2) and Allie Cooper (1).
Samantha Fields led the Lady Dragons with 10 points. She was followed by Keoshia Flemon (9), Lauren Edwards (7), Jakayla Christian (2), Jaaira Fletcher (2), Keniyah Evans (2), Teunia Randle (1) and Dee Russ (1).
Brownsboro is scheduled to host Lindale on Tuesday.
Tyler Legacy 59, Greenville 26
GREENVILLE — Ella Rook scored 13 points to lead Tyler Legacy to a 59-26 win over Greenville on Saturday.
Aliyah Campbell scored 12 points and Taliyah Mumphrey had 10 points for the Lady Raiders.
On Friday, the Lady Raiders defeated Royse City 45-25.
Campbell led Legacy against RC with 15 points, followed by Vanessa Hayward with 13 points. Others scoring were Nyla Inmon (7), Jasper (6), Mumphrey (2) and Rook (2).
Legacy (11-0) will play Longview at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Longview.
Tyler 46, Henderson 38
Jay’Mariea Taylor scored 13 points and played “tremendous defense” Tyler coach Amber Wiley tweeted as the Lady Lions defeated the Henderson Lady Lions 46-38 on Friday at the THS JV Gym.
Tyler improves to 4-4 on the season and the Lady Lions are scheduled to host Commerce at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Canton downs Corsicana, Malakoff
CANTON — The Canton Eaglettes defeated Corsicana (69-18) on Friday and Malakoff (53-23) on Saturday.
In the win over Corsicana, Amari Welch led the Eaglettes with 24 points. She was followed by Airianna Pickens (15), Shameir Quimby (13), Emory Nicklaus (8), Ashton Norrell (7) and Emory Nhoten (2).
Winnsboro 65, Lindale 59
WINNSBORO — The WInnsboro Lady Raiders edged the Lindale Lady Eagles 65-59 on Saturday.
Shelbi Steen led the 8-2 Lady Eagles with 25 points. She was followed by Lily Chamberlain (13), Brooke Everest (11), Kalaya Pierce (6) and Marley Keith (4).
Faith Acker led the 10-1 Lady Raiders with 16 points, while Rachel Pinnell added 15 points. Others scoring for Winnsboro were Faith Sechrist (13), Reese Lindley (10), Halle Darst (5), Jayden Cox (4) and Shanda Davis (2).
Winnsboro is scheduled to host Martin’s Mill at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Lindale is slated to visit Brownsboro at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Martin’s Mill 69, Kaufman 25
KAUFMAN — The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs improved to 7-1 on the season with a 69-25 win over Kaufman on Friday.
Katie Dunavant led Martin’s Mill with 21 points with Jada Celsur adding 18 and Kate Lindsey pitching in 13. Katie Lookabaugh scored seven points.
Taylor Sandberg led the Lady Lions with eight points.
Martin’s Mill is scheduled to visit Winnsboro at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Hawkins 36, Harmony 29
HAWKINS — Makena Warren hit for 11 points to lead the Hawkins Lady Hawks to a 36-29 win over Harmony on Friday night.
Warren added five rebounds and three steals. Other standouts for Hawkins were Lynli Dacus (9 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals) and Tenley Conde (5 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals). Others scoring for the Lady Hawks were Logan Jaco (4), Victoria Miller (2), Jordyn Warren (2) and Laney Wilson (2). Conde had a 3-pointer.
Lanie Trimble led the Lady Eagles with 10 points, followed by Madi Rhame (8), Kinzee Settles (8), Jenci Seahorn (2) and Joey Wagner (1). Trimble and Rhame each hit two 3-pointers.
On Saturday, Hawkins downed Hughes Springs 64-35.
Dacus led Hawkins with 19 points, including 3-pointers. Wilson added 13 points, four rebounds and two steals. Other standouts were Conde (9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals). Makena Warren and Jordyn Warren both scored six points each. Makena Warren had seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. Jordyn Warren added 5 steals.
Others scoring for Hawkins were Carmen Turner (5), Miller (3) and Jaco (3).
Spring Hill 65, Queen City 50
QUEEN CITY — Zailey McGee led four Lady Panthers into double figures with 15 points, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers notched a 65-50 win over Queen City.
Peyton Borens (13), Janie Bradshaw (12) and Kenzie Gee (10) all joined McGee in double digits, with Rachel Petree adding nine and Laila Thompson, Erin Gregson and Carolann Bowles scoring two each. McGee led with nine rebounds, adding five assists, two steals and a block. Borens finished with four rebounds and four steals, Gee six assists and five steals and Thompson four rebounds and two steals.
Gladewater 58, Kilgore 56
KILGORE — JaKiya Bell and Hai’leigh Oliver combined for 29 points, and the Gladewater Lady Bears edged Kilgore, 58-56, on Friday.
Bell had 17 points, Oliver 12, Ebony Pipkin nine, Calice Henderson seven, Kamryn Floyd six, Kiyona Parker two and Cariesma Colbert one. Oliver and Bell added eight rebounds apiece, Henderson six and Floyd five. Bell had six steals and Oliver five.
Miah Thomas had 25 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a block in the loss for Kilgore. AT Anderson finished 18 points, 19 rebounds and two blocks, Skye Cotton four points and eight rebounds and Keke Roy four points.
Pittsburg 71, Daingerfield 24
PITTSBURG — Led by Elyssia Lemelle’s 15 points and double figure nights from Sanaa Hollins (13), Gabbi Brown (12) and Natalie Styles (10), the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned a 71-24 win over Daingerfield.
Kyleigh Posey added nine for Pittsburg, which led 30-5 after one quarter. Jada Peoples finished with six points, Kaitlyn Hernandez three and Melody Thompson two.
Bullard 47, Pine Tree 12
Kelli Richmond scored 17 points to lead Bullard past Pine Tree.
Frankston 46, Slocum 43
Tia Billingsly scored 11 points to lead Frankston to a 46-43 win over Slocum.