BROWNSBORO — In a matchup of two of the state’s top girls basketball teams, the Class 4A No. 4 Brownsboro Bearettes defeated the Class 3A No. 1 Fairfield Lady Eagles 64-58 on Tuesday night.
The victory moved Brownsboro to 8-0. Fairfield goes to 3-1.
The Bearettes used a big third quarter (outscoring the Lady Eagles 19-11) to build a 51-42 lead and then held off Fairfield.
Kentoya Woods led Brownsboro with 23 points with Mekhayia Moore adding 18. Others scoring for the Bearettes were Paris Miller (10), Rebecca Rumbo (6), Shakayla Warren (3), Allie Hooker (3) and Bayli Hooker (2).
McKinna Brackens led Fairfield with 19 points with teammate Breyanna Dowell adding 13. Others scoring for the Lady Eagles were Te’yalla Simpson (9), Emory Davis (5), Jarahle Daniels (5), Avery Thaler (4), Shadasia Brackens (2) and Essence Waktins (1).
Brownsboro won the JV game 62-2.
Brownsboro is scheduled to play in Nacogdoches on Friday.