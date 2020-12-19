Brownsboro 53, Athens 31
ATHENS — The Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 14-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play with a 53-31 win over Athens on Friday in District 14-4A play.
Mekhayia Moore scored 15 points, Paris Miller 14, Kentoya Woods nine and Allie Cooper six for Brownsboro. Tori Hooker chipped in with five points, and Bayli Hooker and Rebecca Rumbo added two apiece.
Mimi McCallister scored 24 points in the loss for Athens.
Tyler 55, Rusk 16RUSK — The Tyler High Lady Lions won their sixth game of the season with a 55-16 win over the Rusk Lady Eagles on Friday in a girls basketball game.
Tyler improves to 6-5. The Lady Lions return to play on Dec. 30 at the Lindale Lady Eagles. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.
Martin’s Mill 62, Tyler HEAT 23MARTIN’S MILL — Katie Dunavan scored 30 points to help Martin’s Mill to a 62-23 victory over the Tyler HEAT on Friday.
Also scoring for Martin’s Mill (10-3) were Jada Celsur (17), Mattie Burns (7), Libby Rogers (4), Katie Lookabaugh (2) and Kate Lindsey (2).
The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to host Tenaha at noon Monday.
Ryan Kirksey led the HEAT with 12 points. Also scoring for the Tyler squad were Elena Gonzalez (5), Bonnie Taylor (4) and Selah Tenbrink (2).
Hallsville 54, Texas High 62HALLSVILLE — Baylie Perkins led a balanced Ladycat scoring attack with 12 points, and Hallsville opened the District 15-5A schedule with a 54-42 win over Texas High.
Faith Baliraine added nine points and 11 rebounds for Hallsville (5-5). Catherine Warford scored eight points and gathered in six rebounds. Aubrey Marjason and Laikyn Smith scored six points apiece, Makayla Menchue five and Daquavia Lively and Mallory Pyle four each.
The Hallsville JV (33-23) and freshman (59-27) squads also notched wins.
Hallsville will host Longview at noon on Monday.
Chapel Hill 50, Spring Hill 49LONGVIEW — In a tight game throughout, the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs rallied for a 50-49 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Friday in a District 16-4A matchup.
Spring Hill led 22-21 at the half and 37-31 heading into the final quarter.
Zailey McGee finished with 12 points for Spring Hill. Janie Bradshaw added 10, Laila Thompson eight, Rachel Petree six, Peyton Borens five and Kenzie Gee and Erin Gregson four apiece. Thompson added 10 rebounds, McGee and Petree nine apiece, Gee eight and Borens six. Gee finished with five assists and Borens three, and McGee led with three blocks.
White Oak 44, Hughes Springs 41HUGHES SPRINGS — Renee Cook scored 19 points, Alysa Hall joined her in twin digits with 11 and the White Oak Ladynecks held on for a 44-41 win over Hughes Springs in District 15-3A.
Payton Palmer added seven points, Whitni Rayson four and Anna Iske three for White Oak.
Adriana Kennedy paced Hughes Springs with 16 points. Ariel Crowder added seven, Karmen Searcy and Sam Waller five apiece and Sanariya Davis and Amaunni Craver four each.
Gladewater 70, Daingerfield 17DAINGERFIELD — Gladewater sprinted out of the gates to build a 21-2 lead after one quarter on the way to a 70-17 win over Daingerfield in District 15-3A.
Hai’leigh Oliver paced Gladewater with 20 points. Kiyona parker and JaKiyah Bell had 11 apiece, Kamryn Byrd 10, Ebony Pipkin eight, Sydney Spurlock seven, Taya Grooms two and Cariesma Colbert one. Bell led with 10 rebounds. Oliver had nine steals, and Pipkin chipped in with five steals.
Aa’liyah Neal scored five points in the loss for Daingerfield. Breanna Durham added four, and Alexis Williams, Genesis Allen, Kyasia Williams and Anyha Ellison all chipped in with two.
Tatum 59, Troup 23
TROUP — Kaylei Stroud and Trinity Edwards scored 16 points apiece for Tatum, and the Lady Eagles held Troup to a couple of points in the middle two quarters to earn a 59-23 win in District 16-3A.
Stroud added three rebounds, four steals, four assists and two blocks for Tatum, which held a slim 15-13 lead after one before going on a 26-0 run in the second and third periods.
Edwards had a double-double with 10 steals, adding two rebounds to her night. Kayla Jones scored eight points and added eight rebounds, six steals and three assists. Kerrigan Biggs recorded seven points, four rebounds and two assists, Summer Dancy-Vasquex five points, two steals and six assists, Jade Moore-Simon two points and two rebounds, Emma Wiley two points, two rebounds and five assists and Brynlee Mims two points and two rebounds.
Tatum moves to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the district.
Union Grove 80, Carlisle 21UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd and Macey Alston combined for 45 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions improved to 11-0 on the season with an 80-21 win over the Carlisle Lady Indians in District 21-2A.
Macey Roberts added 13 for Union Grove, which led 31-5 after one quarter and 42-13 at halftime. Makena Littlejohn finished with nine points, Sumeet Mattu seven, Bailey Clowers four and Esmy Escabedo two.
Union Grove hosts Big Sandy on Monday.
Hawkins 73, Overton 15
HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus led the way with a 26-point, 13-rebound double-double, and Hawkins rolled to a 73-15 win against Overton in District 21-2A.
Dacus also added six steals, three assists and two blocks to her big night. Locan Jaco finished with 12 points, four rebounds and six steals, Laney Wilson nine points, Jordyn Warren eight points, five assists and five steals and Makena Warren eight points and three steals.
Hawkins led 15-3 after one quarter and 37-10 at halftime.
Beckville 42, Big Sandy 15
BECKVILLE — Amber Harris tossed in 12 points, Haley Straubie added nine for the Ladycats and Beckville notched a 42-15 win over Big Sandy.
Baylie Seegers and Emily Dean had six points apiece for Beckville, which also got four from McKinna Chamness, three from Hannah Sharpless and two from Kiarra Willis. Harris dominated inside with 19 rebounds, adding five steals and a block. Seegers added six rebounds, two steals and two assists, Chamness five rebounds and Barr six rebounds, three steals and three assists.
McLeod 42, Detroit 16
MCLEOD — Ella Lambeth’s nine points led the way for McLeod in a 42-16 District 16-2A win over Detroit.
Gracie Lance added eight for the Lady Longhorns. Kaitlyn Cross finished with seven, Cary May six, Chassie Gryder five, Kenslee Cross four, Regan Johnson two and Sibbie Comer one.