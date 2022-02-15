EUSTACE — Paris Miller led a balanced Bearette scoring attack with 14 points, and Brownsboro rolled to a 64-26 Class bi-district girls basketball playoff win over Kaufman.
The Bearettes (34-2) advance to the area round to meet either Liberty-Eylau or Chapel Hill later this week.
Mekhayia Moore added 12 and Khyra Garrett 10 for Brownsboro. Khayla Garrett finished with nine points, Rebecca Rumbo seven, Allie Cooper four, Tori Hooker and Hannah Stout three each and Caylor Blackmon and Karis Fisher one each.
Piper Wilburn led the Lady Lions with 11 points, followed by Aubre Prox (6), Reece Yager (3), Lillie Revan (3), Keira Drake (2) and Paige Garmon (1).
Lufkin 43, Marshall 37
TENAHA — Marshall’s girls basketball team made history by becoming the first Lady Mavs team in 11 years to make the playoffs, but saw its season come to an end in a 43-37 Class 5A bi-district loss to the Lufkin Panthers in Tenaha.
Marshall finishes the year with an overall record of 18-13 after going 8-4 in District 15-5A play. Lufkin advances to the area round with an overall record of 22-12 after going 8-2 against District 16-5A play.
Asia Smith was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. Ja’Kayla Rusk scored nine while Are’Anna Gill scored seven and Alyssa Helton scored four.
Alecia Rivera-Scott was led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 15 points. Mallory Patel was behind her with 10.
McLeod 43, Como-Pickton 36
DAINGERFIELD — Stormy Johnson and Kenslee Cross scored 11 points apiece for McLeod as the Lady Longhorns opened Class 2A playoff action with a 43-36 bi-district win over Como-Pickton.
Regan Johnson added eight points, Rielyn Schubert seven, Chassie Gryder four and Ella Lambeth two. Stormy Johnson also had 10 rebounds, Cross six rebounds and five steals, Schubert two rebounds, three steals and three assists, Lambeth five rebounds and three assists and regan Johnson three rebounds, two steals and four assists.