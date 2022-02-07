KERENS — The No. 2 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs improved to 9-0 in District 19-2A girls basketball and to 30-3 on the season with a 67-12 on Monday.
Jada Celsur and Mattie Burns led the Lady Mustangs with 19 points apiece. They were followed by Libby Rogers (11), Kate Lindsey (8), Ruthie Mein (6), Reese Hataway (6) and Baylee Valenzuela (1).
Leah Greene led the LadyCats with five points, followed by Tiani Hall (3), Kyndl Bryant (2), Teniyah Washington (1) and Gracelynn Foreman (1).
Spring Hill 51, Cumberland 33
LONGVIEW — Spring Hill's lone senior, Zailey McGhee, celebrated senior night with a 21-point outing as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 51-33 District 16-4A win over Tyler Cumberland Academy on Monday.
Laila Thompson added 19 points and Laney Linseisen added eight for the Lady Panthers, who will close out the season at Kilgore on Tuesday.
Hallsville 53, Sulphur Springs 9
SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Hallsville Ladycats opened up a 37-7 halftime lead and then held Sulphur Springs to a bucket in the final 16 minutes on the way to a 53-9 District 15-5A win.
Aubrey Marjason paced Hallsville (17-16, 7-5) with 15 points. Catherine Warford added 10, Faith Baliraine eight, Heather Brown six, Eristia Owens and Teagan Hill five apiece and Rylie Manshack four.
The Ladycats are idle Tuesday and will wait word on a first-round playoff pairing.
Henderson 52, Kilgore 32
HENDERSON — Taylor Helton scored 15 points, sinking all five of her free throw attempts, and added eight rebounds for Henderson as the Lady Lions used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 52-32 win over Kilgore in District 16-4A.
Kiera Dunham added eight for Henderson, which outscored Kilgore 22-7 in the final eight minutes. Taylor Lybrand finished with six points and four rebounds, Ty'Esha Mosley four points and six rebounds, Jorden Writt four points and three assists, Kara Washington and Anya Jackson four points apiece, Venecia Medford three points and Brooklyn Conert two points.
Gladewater 81, White Oak 40
GLADEWATER — Jakiyah Bell ripped the nets for 43 points, adding 10 rebounds, eight steals and a block for Gladewater as the Lady Bears completed a perfect run through District 15-3A play with an 81-40 win over White Oak.
MaKayla Police added 10 points, four rebound and three steals for Gladewater, which improved to 25-4 overall and 11-0 in district play. Kyla Lincoln finished with nine points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals, Kiyah Parker seven points, seven assists, six steals and three rebounds, Alexis Boyd four points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks, Kamryn Floyd four points, three steals and two assists and Sydney Keller four points, three rebounds and two steals.
The Lady Bears will take on Troup at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at West Rusk High School in New London to open the playoffs.
Sabine 43, Hughes Springs 17
LIBERTY CITY — Claudia Simmons scored 15 points in helping the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 43-17 win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs on Monday in a District 15-3A basketball game.
Others scoring for Sabine (21-8, 9-2) were Maddie Furrh (9), Ashlynn Davis (7), Ally Gresham (6), Ella Roberts (4), Addy Gresham (1) and Ashleigh McCormack (1).
New Diana 51, Daingerfield 18
DAINGERFIELD — Amber Hitt and Katherine Yount combined for 24 points, 17 rebounds and six steals as the New Diana Lady Eagles notched a 51-18 District 15-3A win over Daingerfield.
Hitt led the way for New Diana with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Yount added a double-double, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Layla Stapleton chipped in with seven points and three rebounds, Kamrin Woodall six points, three rebounds and two steals, Rylee Camp five points, two rebounds and two steals, Starrmia Dixon five points and three rebounds, Alexis Miller two points, three rebounds and three steals and Sarah Yount two points, four rebounds and three steals.
Tatum 46, West Rusk 28
NEW LONDON — Aundrea Bradley tossed in 18 points, Trinity Edwards added 13 for the Lady Eagles and Tatum earned a 46-28 win over West Rusk on Monday in a District 16-3A game.
Bradley added three rebounds, five steals and three assists for Tatum, which outscored WR 18-2 in the fourth quarter. Edwards had two rebounds, three steals and four assists, Kerrigan Biggs five points, 12 rebounds and six steals, Jade Moore-Simon eight points, eight rebounds, five steals, three assists and four blocks and Emma Wiley two points, five steals and two assists.