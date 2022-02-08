MARTIN'S MILL — With a 92-21 win over Cayuga on Tuesday at O'Neal Weaver Gymnasium, the No. 2 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs finished District 19-2A girls basketball with a 10-0 record, their 170th consecutive league win.
It was also the Lady Mustangs' 17th consecutive district championship.
Martin's Mill Coach Tommy Cross honored the seniors before the game — Jada Celsur and Kylee Lookabaugh.
Celsur led the Lady Mustangs with 32 points.
Others scoring for Martin's Mill were Kate Lindsey (14), Ruthie Mein (12), Reese Hataway (10), Lookabaugh (8), Mattie Burns (8), Libby Roers (6) and Baylee Valenzuela (2).
Madi Mills led the LadyCats (10-19, 3-7) with seven points, followed by Aerin Thompson (4), Paige Fowler (4), Mackenzie Legard (3) and Meredith Legard (3).
Martin's Mill is scheduled to meet Jewett Leon in bi-district on Monday in Athens. Starting time is scheduled for 6 or 6:30 p.m.
Brownsboro 49, Canton 34
CANTON — The No. 4 Brownsboro Bearettes clinched an unbeaten District 14-4A season by downing the No. 19 Canton Eaglettes 49-34 on Tuesday. It is also the Bearettes' third-straight league championship.
Brownsboro is 33-2 on the season and finished 10-0 in district. The Eaglettes (25-8) finish second at 8-2.
Paris Miller led the Bearettes with 22 points, followed by Khyra Garrett (9), Khayla Garrett (9), Mekhayia Moore (6), Allie Cooper (2) and Caylor Blackmon (1).
Shameir Quimby led the Eaglettes with 19 points, followed by Hannah Cordell (4), Katie Wilkerson (3), Payton Bray (3), Ashtyn Norrell (3) and Allison Rickman (2).
Both Brownsboro and Canton will play a bi-district basketball doubleheader on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined. The Bearettes are scheduled to meet Kaufman and Canton will face Terrell.
Frankston 54, Cross Roads 34
FRANKSTON — Wila Davis scored 18 points to lead Frankston past Cross Roads, 54-34, on Tuesday in a District 19-2A basketball game.
Ja’shalyn Hatton added 10 points for Frankston.
Frankston is the third-place team from District 19-2A and will open the playoffs against Centerville Monday with time and location to be determined.
Chapel Hill 54, Bullard 36
NEW CHAPEL HILL — DJ Kincade had 14 points and five rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs past Bullard, 54-36, on Tuesday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Kylei Griffin had 13 points and six rebounds. Alexia Rogers had 10 points and five rebounds.
Kya Cook had 8 points, seven assists and three steals. McKenzie Peery added 6 points and two steals.
Troup 54, Elysian Fields 14
TROUP — Jessie Minnix and Maddy Griffin each hit for 16 points in helping the Troup Lady Tigers to a 54-14 wi over the Elysian Fields Lady 'Jackets on Tuesday in District 16-3A basketball.
The Lady Tigers (17-15, 8-6) will now meet Gladewater in a bi-district game at 6:30 p.m. Monday at West Rusk High School in New London.
Others scoring for the Lady Tigers were Bailey Blanton (9), Sarah Neel (8) and Ashja Franklin (5).
Griffin connected on four 3-pointers with Neel hitting two and Franklin one.
Longview 29, Sulphur Springs 26
LONGVIEW — At Lobo Coliseum, the Longview Lady Lobos closed out the regular season wit ha 29-26 win over Sulphur Springs in District 15-5A.
Journee Fairchild led the way for Longview with nine points. Ryan Roberts added six, T'Asia McGee five, Jadyn Jones and Paris Simpson three apiece, Regan Roberts two and Kayla Lewis one.
Gladewater 83, Ore City 22
ORE CITY — Three Lady Bears scored in double figures, with Jakiyah Bell recording a double-double, and Gladewater capped a perfect District 15-3A run with an 83-22 win over Ore City.
Bell had 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Gladewater, which improved to 26-4 overall and 12-0 in district play. Kiyona Parker added 16 points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks, and Kyla Lincoln chipped in with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Sydney Keller joined the scoring with eight points. Alexis Boyd had six points, four rebounds and two blocks, Teya Grooms six points and five rebounds, Ebony Pipkin five points, four steals, four rebounds and three assists, Kamryn Floyd four points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists, Ramya Ransom three points, four rebounds and two assists and MaKayla Police two points and three steals.
Gladewater will open the playoffs on Monday at West Rusk High School with a 6:30 p.m. bi-district game against Troup.
Sabine 64, White Oak 36
WHITE OAK — Addy Gresham scored 25 points to lead the way for Sabine, and the Lady Cardinals closed out the regular season with a 64-36 District 15-3A win over White Oak.
Maddie Furrh joined Gresham in double figures with 17 points as Sabine improved to 22-8 overall and 10-2 in district play. Claudia Simmons scored seven points, Ashleigh McCormack six, Ally Gresham three and Eliza Roper, Breanna Evans and Ashlynn Davis two each.
Morgan Benge and Elyse Paiz scored 11 points apiece in the loss for White Oak.
Tatum 45, Arp 20
TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles, paced by a combined 35 points from Trinity Edwards, Emma Wiley and Aundrea Bradley, completed a perfect 14-0 run through District 16-3A play (23-6 overall) with a 45-20 win over Arp.
Edwards had 13 points four rebounds, eight steals and two assists, Wiley 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists and Bradley 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Tatum. Jade Moore-Simon added eight points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Kerrigan Biggs nine rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks, Rhianna Harris two points and two rebounds, Braylee Barnes one rebound, Patience Price two rebounds, Kaleigh Hooker one assist and Katelyn Jacobs three rebounds.
Hawkins 67, Union Grove 29
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks claimed their fourth straight district title, rolling to a 67-29 District 21-2A win over Union Grove on Tuesday.
It was the second consecutive year that the Lady Hawks were unbeaten in district.
Lynli Dacus scored 20 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals for Hawkins. Jordyn Warren added 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, Laney Wilson 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Tenley Conde eight points and two rebounds, Makena Warren seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, Taetum Smith four points and four steals and Carmen Turner three points, three rebounds and two steals.
For Union Grove in the loss, Gracie Stanford and Macey Roberts scored seven points apiece. Taylor Campbell and Brady Colby added four each, Analeice Jones, Bailey Clowers and Kyler Littlejohn two apiece and Gracie Winn one.
Beckville 38, Overton 23
BECKVILLE — McKinna Chamness scored 13 points, Reese Dudley and Laney Jones combined for 17 and the Beckville Ladycats earned a 38-23 District 21-2A win against Overton to close out the regular season on Tuesday.
Dudley had nine points, Jones eight, Kiara Willis four points, four rebounds and three steals, Monica Lockett four points and Amber Harris eight rebounds and eight steals. Lexi barr came up with three steals, and Emily Dean added three rebounds.
Big Sandy 53, Carlisle 30
BIG SANDY — Alaysia Estes and Mikyla Bachert combined for 29 points, and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats closed out the season on a winning note with a 53-30 District 21-2A win over Carlisle.
Estes had 15 points, two rebounds and two assists and Bachert 14 points, three rebounds and two blocks for Big Sandy (7-19, 2-10). Shemaiah Johnson scored five points and added eight rebounds and two steals. Breaunna Derrick finished with four points and five rebounds, MaRyiah Francis eight points, 21 rebounds and three steals, Allie McCartney one point and four rebounds, Journie Plunkett six points and six rebounds and Regan Higginbotham seven rebounds.
Longview 57, Pine Tree 45
LONGVIEW — T'Asia McGee and Paris Simpson scored 13 points apiece for Longview as the Lady Lobos knocked off crosstown rival Pine Tree 57-45 on Monday in District 15-5A.
Kayla Lewis added eight for the Lady Lobos. Ahmiya Brown scored seven, Journee Fairchild five, Latavia Bailey four, Ryan Roberts three and Brianna Dzudie and Jadyn Jones two apiece.
Kaylea Givens scored 15 and Emari Fluellen 10 in the loss for Pine Tree. Aaliyah Oliver finished with nine, Jalen Scroggins six and Mariyah Furay, C'Nya Day and Ewoma Ugbini one each.