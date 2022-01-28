MARTIN’S MILL — Jada Celsur hit in a game-high 35 points in leading No. 2 Martin’s Mill to a 77-27 over Frankston on Friday in a District 19-2A girls basketball game.
The Lady Mustangs move to 28-3 overall and 7-0 in district.
Others contributing to the Lady Mustangs’ point were Mattie Burns (18), Kate Lindsey (13), Libby Rogers (5), Ruthie Mein (4) and Kylee Lookabaugh (3).
Wila Davis led the Maidens with nine points, followed by Ja’Shalyn Hatton (6), Maggie Caveness (5), Kaylee Davis (3), Mya Mitchell (3) and Brianna Looney (1).
Martin’s Mill travels to LaRue on Tuesday to face LaPoynor. JV starts at 4:30 p.m.