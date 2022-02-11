MARTIN’S MILL — With a 92-21 win over Cayuga on Tuesday at O’Neal Weaver Gymnasium, the No. 2 Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs finished District 19-2A girls basketball with a 10-0 record, their 170th consecutive league win.
It was also the Lady Mustangs’ 17th consecutive district championship.
Martin’s Mill Coach Tommy Cross honored the seniors be- fore the game — Jada Celsur and Kylee Lookabaugh.
Celsur led the Lady Mustangs with 32 points.
Others scoring for Martin’s Mill were Kate Lindsey (14), Ruthie Mein (12), Reese Hataway (10), Lookabaugh (8), Mattie Burns (8), Libby Roers (6) and Baylee Valenzuela (2).
Martin’s Mill is scheduled to meet Jewett Leon in bi-district on Monday in Athens. Starting time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs are the visitors. Tickets are $4 (adults) and $2 (students) at the gate. District, senior and coaches passes will be accepted.