In a throughly entertaining basketball game, Class 2A No. 10 LaPoynor held off the Tyler Lady Lions, 56-48, on Tuesday in a girls basketball game at the THS JV gym.
After trailing in the first quarter, the Flyerettes (8-2) controlled the second and third periods to lead 43-32 entering the fourth.
The Lady Lions (5-5) fought back to get within 51-48 on a 3-pointer by Kamora Jackson with 33.1 seconds showing on the clock. However, that was as close as Tyler could get.
The Flyerettes’ Staci Whitehead, who had a game-high 26 points, helped clinch the win by hitting two free throws and completing an old-fashioned three-point play.
Whitehead was 8 of 9 from the charity stripe. She also had nine rebounds. Laura McLelland added 10 points.
Tyler was paced by Kyla Crawford who had a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds. She was 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Kierstyn Ross added 11 points and six boards.
For the game, LaPoynor was 19 of 36 from the free throw line while the Lady Lions were 8 of 12.
Other Lady Lions were Jackson (8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks), Kassidy Hogg (7 points, 2 rebounds), Jay’Mariea Taylor (4 points, 6 rebounds), Shiriah Mitchell (2 points, 2 rebounds), ShaCaria Stevenson (1 point, 5 rebounds) and A’Niya Hartsfield (1 rebound).
Also leading LaPoynor were Natalie Tobin (5 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks), Tmia Mitchell (4 points, 5 rebounds), Marissa Hurd (3 points), Markayla Hurd (3 points, 5 rebounds), Laic Davis (3 points, 1 rebound), Payton Maze (2 points, 3 rebounds),
The Lady Lions return to play on Friday, traveling to Rusk for a 4:45 p.m. contest. Tyler’s next home game is scheduled for Jan. 12 against Jacksonville.
LaPoynor plays at Saltillo on Saturday with a tipoff set for 1 p.m.