Brownsboro has run through the basketball season with just one loss on its record.
The Bearettes were originally scheduled to host Van for Senior Night on Friday to close the regular season. Van forfeited the game, and it has been canceled.
First-year Brownsboro head coach Jeremy Durham still wanted his seniors to get their proper sendoff, so they will be honored before the Brownsboro boys tip off against Mabank at 7:30 p.m. The Bears will also be honoring its two seniors — Hayden Woods and Ty McKenzie.
The Bearettes’ five seniors are Kentoya Woods, Shakayla Warren, Bayli Hooker, Alexa Soong and Allee Parker.
“First of all, they are phenomenal kids,” Durham said. “They have been very successful during their athletic career here. Kentoya and Shakayla have been on varsity for four years, and I’m the third head coach they’ve had in four years. They’ve seen some changes and transition in the program, but they’ve succeeded at a high level through all of that. It’s a testament to them and the two guys who were here before me, as well.”
Fred Griffin and Anthony Wood were the two prior Bearette coaches. Griffin held the post for 35 years, and Wood was the coach for the past two seasons before Durham came over from Chapel Hill this season to take over at his alma mater.
Brownsboro is 23-1 this season and 10-0 in district. The Bearettes are ranked No. 10 in Class 4A.
Following the boys’ game on Friday night, Durham said they are going to have a district championship celebration where they will cut down the net and take pictures with the gold ball.
“We want to make it as special as we can,” Durham said.
Brownsboro will open the playoffs next week against Terrell, Caddo Mills or Farmersville.
