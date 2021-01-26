Nacogdoches, led by a double-double from Jakeysia Flemon, rallied in the fourth quarter to capture a 49-45 District 16-5A girls basketball win against Tyler High School on Tuesday at THS JV Gym.
It was a key win for the Lady Dragons in search of the fourth playoff spot in the league and a critical loss for the Lady Lions. Nacogdoches is 7-12 overall and 3-4 in league, while Tyler drops to 8-12 and 1-5.
Flemon led Nacogdoches with 16 points while grabbing 13 rebounds. Samantha Fields added 12 points, including two crucial 3-pointers in the third quarter that kept the Lady Dragons in the game.
The Lady Lions had a balanced scoring attack, led by A’niya Hartsfield and Kamora Jackson with nine points apiece. Kierstyn Ross added eight points. Kassidy Hogg, Jay’Mariea Taylor and Ross each had six boards.
Taylor had four steals with Hogg, Jackson and Ross adding three apiece. Ross had two blocks.
The Lady Lions led 38-29 entering the fourth quarter. Tyler had a big second period, outscoring the Lady Dragons, 15-5.
But it was Nacogdoches that owned the fourth period, 20-7. Both teams had their chances with free throws playing a key role. The Lady Dragons were 4 of 10 and the Lady Lions 3 of 7.
Also scoring for the Lady Lions were Taylor (6), Hogg (5), Shiriah Mitchell (3) and Tamiyal Emore (3).
Others scoring for Nacogdoches were T. Randle (4), Jakayla Christian (4), Lauren Edwards (3), Ke’Oshia Woodson (3), Kayden Siers (3), Keniyah Evans (2) and Dee Russ (2).
Russ, Christian and Edwards each had six rebounds.
In the final period, Nacogdoches scored eight-straight points to take a 42-40 advantage —buckets by Russ, Fields and Christian and free throws from Flemon.
Hogg’s jumper tied the game at 42-42 with 2:48 to go.
The final time the game was tied it 44-44 when Hartsfield hit both ends of one-and-one with 2:05 showing. Christian’s field goal with 1:22 to go put Nacogdoches up 46-44 and Lady Dragons closed out the win.
In Nacogdoches, the Dragons scored a 58-42 win over the Lions in the boys game.
The Lady Lions hit on the road on Friday, traveling to Jacksonville to play the Maidens at John Alexander Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Tyler’s final regular season home game is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2 against Lufkin. It will be Senior Night.
Nacogdoches is slated to host league-leading Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
