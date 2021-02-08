MABANK — Mesquite Horn’s big runs to start the second and third quarters proved to be the difference as the Lady Jaguars took a 58-46 win over Tyler Legacy in a District 10-6A girls basketball playoff-seeding game Monday night at Panther Gym.
The loss gives the Lady Raiders the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, and they will open against Wylie at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Wills Point High School.
Horn takes the top seed and will host Garland at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Legacy jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead. Horn battled back, and Jasmine Shavers was fouled on a 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds of the first quarter. Shavers made all three free throws to tie the score at 15.
Legacy opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer by Nyla Inmon. Horn then went on a 14-0 run to go up 29-18. Shavers and Viencia Jackson had all of the points in the run for the Lady Jaguars.
Shavers, a Mississippi State signee, had 27 points and six steals. Jackson hit four first-half 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.
Legacy responded with a 12-5 spurt that ended with a jumper by Aaliyah Campbell with nine seconds left in the second quarter to cut the score to cut the score to 34-30.
Shavers then made a three from way downtown while falling down as time expired to give Horn a 37-30 halftime lead.
Shavers opened the second half with a steal and layup to spark an 8-0 run as Vernell Atamah scored three straight buckets to stretch the Horn lead to 45-30.
Legacy’s Akya Turner knocked down a shot in the final seconds of the third quarter, but the Lady Jaguars led 49-36 after three quarters.
Horn remained ahead by double figures the remainder of the way.
“They hit shots all night,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “They were unconscious. Jackson came out of nowhere hitting threes. She’s normally an inside player who can take you off the bounce. And then Shavers hitting shots the way she did. When she’s hitting stepbacks from the logo going into halftime, that’s tough to stop. And we had just made a run to get back into it. They’re a good basketball team. They shot the ball incredibly. And we didn’t do enough on our end offensively to get the job done. But the kids hung in there and kept fighting.
“It was good to have a good intense game before we go into the playoffs. It will get us ready.
Legacy and Horn split during the regular season to share the 10-6A title. Legacy won 48-44 in Tyler, and Horn won the meeting in Mesquite, 57-47.
Campbell led Legacy (24-3) with 17 points. Nyla Inmon had 11 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
———
Mesquite Horn 58, Tyler Legacy 46
Horn 15 22 12 9 — 58
Legacy 15 15 6 10 — 46
HORN — Jasmine Shavers 27, Da’Lonna Choice 5, Vernell Atamah 8, Viecia Jackson 18.
LEGACY — Vanessa Hayward 3, Taliyah Mumphrey 4, Aaliyah Campbell 17, Markesha Allen 2, Nyla Inmon 11, Katlyn Jasper 2, Akya Turner 5, Tori Ransom 2.