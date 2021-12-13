EDGEWOOD — Mattie Burns scored 20 points in helping the Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs to a 59-38 win over Edgewood and the championship of the Edgewood Invitational Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
Others scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Kylee Lookabaugh (12), Jada Celsur (11), Kate Lindsey (8), Libby Rogers (5) and Roo Mein (3).
Ella Tyner and Clara Pool led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points apiece. Others scoring for Edgewood were Blair McPherson (5), Brooklyn McPherson (3) and Kaley Nicholson (2).
The Lady Mustangs defeated Wills Point 47-28 in the morning game.
Frankston 45, Neches 41
FRANKSTON — The Frankston Maidens scored a 45-41 over Neches to place third in the Frankston Girls Basketball Invitational on Saturday.
Ja'shalyn Hatton led a balanced scoring attack for Frankston with 10 points. Also scoring for the Maidens were Wila Davis (7), Kelsey Sexton (6), Maggie Caveness (6), Brianna Looney (2), Kaley Davis (2) and Bandy Bizzell (2).
Aubrey Kincade led the Lady Tigers with 11 points. Sealy Hines and Kacie Trimble each scored six points.
Athens Prep 39, All Saints 25
Taylor Phillips scored nine points in the All Saints Lady Trojans 39-25 loss to Athens Prep on Monday at Brookshire Gym.
Riley Jackson led Athens Prep with 17 points. Other Storm players scoring were Kaci Wallace (16) and Rachel Richardson (9).
Others scoring for the Lady Trojans were Maddie Leete (6), Olivia Goedeke (4), Janssen Chisholm (4) and Kat Neal (2).