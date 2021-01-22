MARTIN'S MILL — The No. 6 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs scored an 81-8 Distict 19-2A win over Cross Roads on Friday, giving head coach Tommy Cross his 500th career victory.
Kate Lindsey led the Lady Mustangs (18-4) with 19 points while Katie Dunavant (17), Katie Lookabaugh (15) and Jada Celsur (14) were also in double figures.
Also scoring for Martin's Mill were Mattie Burns (7), Libby Rogers (7) and Ashley Reiser (2).
Cross led Martin's Mill to 116 straight wins before it was snapped at the Class 2A Regional finals last year. It is the second all-time longest winning streak in girls basketball state history.
Duncanville has the longest winning streaks — 134 games from 1987 to 1991. Martin’s Mill passed Duncanville’s streak of 105 games, set from 2011 to 2014. The 134-game streak ranks third all-time nationally.
Cross has been at the helm of Martin's Mill state championships in 2018 and 2019. He has also coached the Lady Mustangs to the state runner-up in 2017 and also a final four appearance in 2016.
Martin's Mill is scheduled to visit Frankston at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Cross Roads plays host to Kerens at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Bishop Gorman 42, All Saints 34
Elizabeth Mahfood hit for 21 points to lead Bishop Gorman to a 42-34 win over All Saints in a TAPPS 4A District 2 basketball game on Friday at Brookshire Gym on the All Saints campus.
The Lady Crusaders improve to 19-5 overall and 6-0 in district.
Others scoring for Bishop Gorman include Maria Kariampuzha (8), Ellie Coan (3), Taylor Wood (4), Ashlyn Frans (2), Grace Coan (2) and Laura McIaiss (2).
Sarah Jordan led All Saints with 17 points. She was followed by Olivia Patterson (8), Maggie Maxey (4), Sarah Huckabee (2), Shelby Phillips (2) and Conley Cavender (1).
All Saints is scheduled to visit Dallas Shelton on Tuesday. Gorman is slated to play host to Dallas Covenant on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Chapel Hill 72, Cumberland Academy 12
NEW CHAPEL HILL — Three Lady Bulldogs scored at least 12 points in Chapel Hill’s 72-12 District 16-4A win over Cumberland Academy on Friday.
Alexis Calderon had 15 points. Kylei Griffin scored 13 points, and Tierney Minor added 12 points.
Chapel Hill (15-3, 9-1) is scheduled to play at Kilgore at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Cumberland (4-16, 0-10) is slated to host Bullard at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tyler.
Bullard 60, Spring Hill 22
BULLARD — Jordy Martin scored 20 points to lead Bullard past Spring Hill 60-22 on Friday in a District 16-4A basketball game.
Bailey Smith had 13 points, and Anna Turgeau added 10 points for Bullard.
Bullard (20-3, 9-1) is scheduled to meet Cumberland Academy on Tuesday in Tyler. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
LaPoynor 60, Frankston 45
FRANKSTON — Markayla Hurd had 16 points to lead LaPoynor past Frankston in a District 19-2A basketball game.
Laura McClelland had 15 points for LaPoynor. Marissa Hurd had 12 points, and Tmia Mitchell added 11 points.
Abbie Ramsey led Frankston with 17 points.
Frankston is scheduled to visit Martin's Mill at 6 p.m. Tuesday. LaPoynor is slated to host Cayuga at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler HEAT 59, Sulphur Springs CHE 18
Ryan Kirksey hit for 26 points to lead the Tyler HEAT to a 59-18 win Sulphur Springs Christian Home Educators on Friday.
Others scoring for the HEAT were Elena Gonzalez (16), Bonnie Taylor (12), Whitney Worley (10) and Anna Thomas (2).
Kirksey and Worley had double-doubles by adding 12 rebounds apiece.
The Tyler squad (12-8) will now take part in the Red River District Tournament, beginning on Friday in Mansfield.
North Lamar 52, Pittsburg 46
PITTSBURG — The third quarter proved to be the difference on Friday as North Lamar held on for a 52-46 District 15-4A win over Pittsburg.
North Lamar led by a point (23-22) at the half, but outscored the Lady Pirates 14-8 in the third.
Kyleigh Posey scored 15 and Elyssia Lemelle 11 in the loss for Pittsburg. Natalie Styles added six, Tashanti Moss and Gabbi Brown six apiece and Sanaa Hollins four for the Lady Pirates, who will host Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
Hughes Springs 47, White Oak 44
WHITE OAK — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs built a nine-point lead after one quarter and later outscored White Oak 14-7 in the final frame to hold on for a 47-44 District 15-3A win.
Alysa Hall had 13 points and four assists in the loss for White Oak. Renee Cook went double-double for the Ladynecks with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Payton Palmer finished with 10 points.
Gladewater 69, Daingerfield 21
GLADEWATER — Calice Henderson led the way with 18 points, JaKiyah Bell added 12 for the Lady Bears and Gladewater rolled to a 69-21 District 15-3A win over Daingerfield.
Sydney Spurlock and MaKayla Police finished with eight point apiece for the Lady Bears. Hai’leigh Oliver added seven, Kiyona Parker six, Kamryn Floyd five, Ebony Pipkin four and Bri Boyd one. Police led with seven rebounds. Bell had seven steals, and Henderson added six steals.
Genesis Allen scored 10 points and added seven rebounds and two assists in the loss for Daingerfield. Terry Gholston had two points and two rebounds, Sanaa Fields two assists and four steals, Jalaysia Holloman two points, Kyasia Williams two points and two rebounds, Anyha Ellison two points and three rebounds, Destiny Gholston three points and six rebounds and Breanna Durham four rebounds.
New Diana 43, Ore City 22
ORE CITY — Asia Newsome scored 19 points for New Diana, which jumped out to an 18-8 lead after one quarter on the way to a 43-22 District 15-3A win over Ore City.
Toni Gabaldon had seven points and Kaylei Watkins six for Ore City in the loss.
Tatum 43, Troup 24
TATUM — Trinity Edwards and Kayla Jones combined for 26 points, Kerrigan Biggs dominated inside with 12 rebounds and the Tatum lady Eagles notched a 43-24 District 16-3A win over Troup.
Edwards finished with 14 points, three rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Jones added 12 points, nine rebounds, six steals, two assists and four blocks for Tatum, which outscored Troup 25-11 in the middle two frames.
Biggs had six points, Summer Dancy-Vasquez five points, three rebounds and three assists, Emma Wiley five points, three rebounds and four assists and Jade Moore-Simon one point, four rebounds and two blocks.
Scoring for Troup (4-17) were Bailey Blanton (9), Sarah Neel (5), Jessie Minnix (5) and Mandy Griffin 5.
Tatum moves to 10-3 overall and 8-1 in district play with the win.
Union Grove 63, Overton 19
UNION GROVE — The Lady Lions broke out to a 17-5 lead and Union Grove downed Overton 63-19 on Friday in a District 21-2A girls basketball game.
Carleigh Judd led the Lady lions (20-2, 7-1) with 21 points, while Macey Alston added 18.
Also scoring for UG were Gracie Stanford (6), Makena Littlejohn (6), Gracie Winn (5), Macey Roberts (4), Bailey Clowers (2) and Kyler Littlejohn (1).
Peyton Sartors led the Lady Mustangs with six sports. She was followed by Kayla Nobles (4), Taleyah Tilley (3), Kaley McMillan (2) and Ne'Kila Weir (2).
Union Grove's JV defeated Chapel Hill's junior varsity, 27-15.
Overton is scheduled to visit Big Sandy at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, while Union Grove is slated to travel to Beckville on Tuesday with a 5 p.m. start.
Hawkins 79, Big Sandy 6
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks used a balanced scoring attack to remain undefeated in District 21-2A play with a 79-6 victory over Big Sandy on Friday.
All of the players on Hawkins' roster made it into the scoring column tonight.
Lynli Dacus led all score's with 17 points. She also added seven rebounds, five steals and two assists.
Others contributing to the Lady Hawks' win were Makena Warren (15 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals), Jordyn Warren(15 points, 5 assists, 2 steals); Laney Wilson (8 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist), Carmen Turner (7 points, 5 steals, 1 assist, 1 rebound), Logan Jaco (5 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks). Tenley Conde (4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal), Victoria Miller (4 points, 6 steals, 1 rebound); and Jazzmen Moungle (4 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1 assist).
CJ Ponder led the LadyCats with three points, followed by Mariyah Francis (2) and Shemiah Johnson (1).