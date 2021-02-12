CORSICANA — The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs began the Class 2A girls basketball playoffs with a 66-29 win over Jewett Leon on Friday.
The Lady Mustangs (23-4) were led in the bi-district game by Jada Celsur’s 25 points.
Others scoring for Martin’s Mill were Kalie Dunavant (13), Kylee Lookabaugh (8), Kate Lindsey (8), Libby Rogers (6) and Mattie Burns (5).
Martin’s Mill advances to area to meet either Axtell or Rosebud-Lott at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Corsicana.
In another 2A Region III matchup, Centerville edged Cayuga, 33-29.
TENAHA — Mallory Patel and B.K. Fowler scored 14 points apiece, and the Lufkin Lady Panthers used a big third quarter to pull away for a 58-34 win over the Hallsville Ladycats in Class 5A bi-district playoff action on Friday.
Fowler had all of her points in the second half, including 10 in the third period when Lufkin went on a 23-11 run to take a 43-21 cushion into the fourth quarter.
Alecia Rivera-Scott scored eight for Lufkin, with Taliyah Menefee adding four and Martiana Jones, Kelby Coutee and Tori Coleman all chipping in with two.
Laikyn Smith paced Hallsville with nine points. Catherine Warford added eight, Olivia Simmons six, DaQuavia Lively three, Faith Baliraine, Baylie Perkins and Abbi Fisher two apiece and Mallory Pyle one.