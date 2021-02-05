Martin's Mill 74, Cayuga 37
CAYUGA — The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs completed an remarkable 16th-straight year without a district loss on Friday, taking a 74-37 win over Cayuga.
The Lady Mustangs are 160-0 during that span in league play.
Jada Celsur led Martin's Mill with 20 points, while Kalie Dunavant added 17 as the squad won District 19-2A.
Others scoring for the Lady Mustangs (22-4) were Kate Lindsey (14), Kylee Lookabaugh (9), Ashley Reiser (5), Libby Rogers (5) and Mattie Burns (4).
Other members of Coach Tommy Cross' team are Bailey Goggans and Halle Hawes.
Briley Shaw led the LadyCats with 15 points.
Martin's Mill's bi-district game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 13 in Fairfield.
Lindale 53, Henderson 23
HENDERSON — The Lindale Lady Eagles clinched the District 16-4A girls basketball championship with a 53-23 win over Henderson on Friday.
The Lady Eagles improve to 22-4 overall and 11-1 in district.
Lily Chamberlain led Lindale with 17 points with Shelbi Steen adding 14. Chamberlain hit three 3-pointers.
Other Lady Eagles scoring were Kalaya Pierce (6), Brooke Everest (3), Kayli Vickery (3), Desirae Pennington (3), Marley Keith (2), Kamareéa Murphy (2), Brenley Philen (2) and Maddison Plunkett (1).
Lindale will play Pittsburg in bi-distirct at 6 p.m. Friday in Hallsville.
Hawkins 61, Overton 27
HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks competed their District 21-2A unbeaten with a 61-27 win over the Overton Lady Mustangs on Saturday.
The Lady Hawks are 21-2 overall and finish 10 in league play.
Hawkins had three players in double figures — Makena Warren (21 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals, 3 assists), Logan Jaco (18 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals) and Jordyn Warren (11 points, 6 steals, 4 assists, 4 rebounds).
Other Lady Hawk contributors were Tenley Conde (6 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists). Victoria Miller (3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists) and Carmen Turner ( 2 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds, 1 assist).
Miller, J. Warren and Jaco had 3-pointers.
The Lady Hawks advance to the playoffs this week.
Alex Brown led Overton with nine points.
Whitehouse 51, Tyler 38
WHITEHOUSE — The Whitehouse LadyCats claimed a 51-38 win over the Tyler High Lady Lions on Friday in the District 16-5A girls basketball finale for both teams at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The LadyCats finish their season at 6-12 overall and 3-7 in district, while the Lady Lions conclude their year at 8-15 and (1-9).
Kilgore 42, Spring Hill 38
LONGVIEW — Miah Thomas and AT Anderson both recorded double-doubles for Kilgore, and the Lady Bulldogs held on for a 42-38 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Friday in District 16-4A girls basketball.
Thomas had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, and Anderson finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Kilgore.
Zailey McGee had nine points, 13 rebounds and three blocks in the loss for Spring Hill. Kenzie Gee and Janie Bradshaw scored eight points apiece, Peyton Borens and Erin Gregson five apiece and Abby Caron three. Gee had four rebounds, Bradshaw three steals, Borens five rebounds and three steals and Carolann Bowles and Rachel Petree five rebounds apiece.
Liberty-Eylau 87, Pittsburg 71
PITTSBURG — Liberty Eylau built a 15-point lead in the first and made it stand in an 87-71 win over the Pittsburg Lady Pirates in District 15-4A.
All nine Lady Pirates got into the scoring act, with Elyssia Lemelle scoring a team-leading 16 points. Natalie Styles and Kyleigh Posey added 13 apiece, TaShanti Moss 10, Sanaa Hollins nine, Jada Peoples four, Gabbi Brown three, Kaitlyn Hernandez two and Courtney Kilburn one.
Pittsburg will face Lindale at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 in Hallsville to open the Class 4A playoffs.
Gladewater 75, Ore City 25
GLADEWATER — A dozen Lady Bears got into the scoring act, led by JaKiyah Bell’s 14 points, and Gladewater rolled to a 75-25 win over Ore City in District 15-3A.
Ebony Pipkin added 12 points, Calice Henderson 10 and Sydney Spurlock and Taya Grooms eight apiece. Bell also led with seven rebounds, adding three assists and four steals to her big night. Henderson chipped in with four steals.
Sabine 48, White Oak 37
LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman and Mercedes Willett tossed in 14 points apiece, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals improved to 20-2 overall and 10-2 in district play with a 48-37 District 15-3A win over White Oak.
Hailey Davis added eight for Sabine. Ally Gresham had five, Maddie Furrh four, Ashlynn Davis two and Claudia Simmons one.
Hughes Springs 37, Daingerfield 27
DAINGERFIELD — Adriana Kennedy led the way with 22 points, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs nothed a 37-27 win over Daingerfield in District 15-3A.
Sanariya Davis added five for Hughes Springs. Arielle Crowder and Karmen Searcy finished with three apiece, and Kylie McMillion and Sam Waller chipped in with two apiece.
Tatum 50, Arp 30
ARP — Trinity Edwards scored 19 points and filled the stat sheet with six rebounds, six steals and three assists for Tatum in a 50-30 win over Arp in District 16-3A.
Kayla Jones recorded a double-double with 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for Tatum, which outscored Arp 22-9 in the final quarter to pull away. Emma Wiley finished with six points, four rebounds and two steals, Summer Dancy-Vasquez six points, four rebounds, three steals and four assists, Jaliyah Leatch four points and Kerrigan Biggs one point and six rebounds.
Tatum moves to 13-4 overall and 11-2 in district play with the win.
Tatum 49, Jefferson 40
TATUM — Kerrigan Biggs and Kayla Jones combined for 29 points and 19 rebounds to lead the Tatum Lady Eagles past Jefferson, 49-40 on Thursday in District 16-3A.
Biggs finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and Jones had a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. Trinity Edwards chipped in with nine points, six rebounds and seven steals, Emma Wiley six points, Jade Moore-Simon four points and five rebounds and Summer Dancy-Vasquez one point and seven assists.