The No. 5 Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders cruised to their fifth win of the season, a 51-25 victory over Cushing on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.
Lady Crusader senior Elizabeth Mahfood had a huge night with 26 points, 17 rebounds, seven steals, six blocks and five assists.
Gorman coach Jon Froelich said Mahfood is the third known BG girls player to go over 1,000 points in her career.
Contributing to Gorman’s win were Taylor Wood (12 points), Claire Testa (5) and Maria Kariampuzha (5).
Bishop Gorman is hosting the 17th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Basketball Tournament, beginning Wednesday and continuing through Saturday.
The Lady Crusaders open with Emory Rains at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Other first round games on Thursday include: Tyler HEAT vs. Lindale, 9 a.m.; Brook Hill vs. Fort Worth Christian, noon; Fort Worth Southwest Christian vs. Canton, 1:30 p.m.; East Texas Chargers vs. Athens, 3 p.m.; Jacksonville vs. Addison Trinity Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Tatum vs. Bullard, 6 p.m. and Whitney vs. Cypress Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Martin’s Mill 69, McLeod 24
MARTIN’S MILL — Jada Celsur hit for 22 points and Kate Lindsey added 21 as the No. 2 Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs defeated McLeod 69-24 on Tuesday at O’Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
Others scoring for Martin’s Mill (3-0) were Kylee Lookabaugh (10), Mattie Burns (7), Libby Rogers (5), Ruthie Mein (2) and Halle Hawes (2).
Stormy Johnson had six points and four rebounds in the loss for McLeod. Ella Lambeth added five points and three steals, Peyton Johnson five points and four rebounds, Kenslee Cross three points, Jaci Armstrong three points and three rebounds, Rielyn Schubert two points and Regan Johnson three rebounds.
Last week, Martin’s Mill opened the season with an 83-31 win over Valley Mills. Celsur led MM with 31 points, followed by Burns (16), Lindsey (12), Lookabaugh (10), Rogers (8) and Mein (6).
In Win No. 2, the Lady Mustangs traveled to Addison and defeated Trinity Christian Academy 41-30. Burns led with 11 points, followed by Lindsey (9), Rogers (8), Celsur (7) and Lookabaugh (6).
Martin’s Mill is scheduled to visit Edgewood at 5 p.m. Friday.
Nacogdoches 36, Longview 21
NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches Lady Dragons built a 26-13 halftime lead on the way to a 36-21 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Brooklyn Aikins had eight points in the loss for Longview. T'Asia McGee finished with four, Journee Fairchild two, Ahmiya Brown three, Iyanna Taylor two and Paris Simpson two.
The Longview JV fell 30-27, and the freshman squad won 27-16.
Henderson 33, Whitehouse 31
HENDERSON — Ty'Esha Mosley and Taylor Lybrand combined for 15 points and 22 rebounds to lead the Henderson Lady Lions to a 33-31 win over Whitehouse.
Mosley had nine points and 10 rebounds, Lybrand six points and 12 rebounds and Taylor Helton four points and eight rebounds for the Lady Lions. Brooklyn Conert added four points, Kieara Dunham and Venecia Medford three apiece, Jorden Writt two points and six assists and Ty'ra Mosley two points.
Pittsburg 81, Atlanta 48
PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates woke up in the second quarter and coasted to an 81-48 win over the Atlanta Lady Rabbits on Tuesday.
Kyleigh Posey had 25 points, Elyssia Lemelle 22 and Natalie Styles 12 for Pittsburg, which trailed 14-11 after one quarter before outscoring the Lady Rabbits 23-18 in the second, 26-8 in the third and 21-8 in the fourth.
Randieunna Jeffery added seven, Gabbi Brown six, Audrina Landin five and Camryn Mackey three for the Lady Pirates, who will visit Longview on Friday.
Kym Sheppard had 13 points in the loss for Atlanta.
Gladewater 75, Winona 28
GLADEWATER — Five Lady Bears scored in double figures, led by Calice Henderson's 13 points, and Gladewater rolled to a 75-28 win over Winona.
Henderson added five steals and three rebounds as the Lady Bears moved to 3-0 on the year, building a 24-4 lead after one quarter and extending the cushion to 46-8 at halftime.
Kyla Lincoln, MaKayla Police and Kiyona Parker all had 11 points, and Jakiyah Bell finished with 10. Lincoln had five steals and two rebounds, Police four steals, Parker two steals and Bell five rebounds and three steals. Kamryn Floyd chipped in with six poitns and two rebounds, Ramya Ransom five points, three steals, two assists and two rebounds and Alexis Boyd four points, seven rebounds, three steals and three bocks.
Randi Hanson scored 23 in the loss for Winona.
Gladewater will host Teague at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tatum 63, New Diana 29
TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles opened the season wit ha 63-29 win over New Diana, racing out to a 26-9 lead after one quarter.
Trinity Edwards led the way for Tatum with 29 points, adding four rebounds and eight steals. Andrea Bradley added 12 points, six rebounds and seven steals, Kerrigan Biggs eight points, nine rebounds and four steals, Jada Moore-Simon eight points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks, Summer Dancy-Vasquez five points, six steals and six assists, Emma Wiley a point, two rebounds and two steals and Sanyia Cotton one rebound and one steal.
Union Grove 37, White Oak 23
UNION GROVE — Gracie Stanford scored 18 points to lead the way for Union Grove, and the Lady Lions earned a 37-23 win over the White Oak Ladynecks on Tuesday.
Macey Roberts added eight points for the Lady Lions, who led 7-2 after one quarter and 21-11 at halftime.
Anna Iske scored 11 in the loss for White Oak.
Gilmer 57, Hawkins 50
HAWKINS — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes notched a 57-50 win over Hawkins to spoil the Lady Hawks' season opener.
Lynli Dacus led the way for Hawkins in the loss with 18 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Makena Warren finished with 14 points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists, Tenley Conde seven points, Jordyn Warren six points, Taetum Smith three points and Carmen Turner two points.
Grand Saline 46, Big Sandy 20
BIG SANDY — The Grand Saline Lady Indians notched a 46-20 win over Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Shemaiah Johnson scored six points to go along with nine rebounds and two steals in the loss for Big Sandy. Breuanna Derrick added five points and five rebounds, Alaysia Estes three rebounds and three steals, Jada Patterson two points, MaRyiah Francis two points, two blocks, two assists and two steals, Kenzie McCartney a rebound, one assist, one block and one steal and Reagan Higginbotham five points and four rebound.
De Kalb 69, Avinger 44
AVINGER — The DeKalb Lady Bears notched a 69-44 win over the Avinger Lady Indians on Tuesday, dropping Avinger to 2-2 on the year.
Huda Hanan had 15 points in the loss for Avinger. Naomi Fountain scored six, Haylee Downs seven, Taygen Downs eight, Samantha Chandler six and Shelby Whelchel two.
Avinger will participate in the New Diana Tournament this weekend.