SAN ANTONIO — Two programs that are used to playing on the big stage clashed in the opening game of the day in the Class 2A championship at the UIL State Girls Basketball Championships on Thursday at the Alamodome.
Lipan took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter and held off a late Martin’s Mill rally to win its second state title, 44-39.
“It was an incredible season for these young ladies,” Martin’s Mill head coach Tommy Cross said. “We’ve had to overcome a lot of adversity, of course a lot of teams have with COVID. Our numbers are down this year. We’ve got eight girls in the high school program, which definitely changes up your practice planning and all of that. These guys have battled through all of those things and put ourselves in position where we could play for a state championship, and I’m extremely proud of these guys, and it’s just an amazing accomplishment for them.”
It was Lipan’s ninth trip to the state tournament and seventh since 2011, while Martin’s Mill was there for the 15th time — 14th since 2006.
Lipan was in the Class 1A title game last season, falling to Lipan. The Lady Indians made the move up to 2A this season.
“It’s surreal,” Lipan head coach Taylor Branson said. “We moved up to 2A and took it as a challenge.”
Senior Maggie Peacock said the feeling last year added fuel to this year’s run and made Thursday’s victory that much sweeter.
“I remember being at the same spot at this interview table last year under different circumstances,” Peacock said. “I remember not wanting to feel that gut-wrenching feeling again. It motivated us to come here again, and we knew how we wanted it to end. I’m crying now, but it’s tears of joy this time.”
Scoring was hard to come by early. Martin’s Mill’s first field goal came with 4:33 left in the first quarter on a 3-pointer by freshman Kate Lindsey to give the Lady Mustangs a 5-4 lead. After Lipan tied the score with a free throw, Chelsea Lott and Jada Celsur traded 3-pointers to make the score 8-8. A bucket by Maggie Peacock in the final minutes helped Lipan take a 10-9 lead after the first quarter.
Midway through the second quarter, Martin’s Mill still trailed by one point, 15-14. Lipan then went on a 12-3 spurt, and Taylor Branson’s layup in the final seconds sent the Lady Indians into the locker room with a 29-19 lead.
“I thought what gave Lipan some separation from us in the first half, it was toward the end of the first half where I felt like they got some fast-break points that we didn’t do a great job of getting back like we should have and allowed them to get some easy buckets that extended their lead a little bit,” Cross said. “Other than that surge late in the first half, I thought we did a pretty good job defensively as far as trying to keep their main scorers under control. In the second half, we really just wanted to try hard to get back and protect the paint and try to make Lipan earn every point.”
Celsur scored two baskets in the first three minutes of the third quarter to cut the score to 29-23. Marti Seymour then hit a three for Lipan, and Lott converted a layup to push the lead back to double figures, 34-23 with 4:04 on the clock.
Trinity Benitez made a free throw later in the quarter for Lipan as both teams were held without a made field goal for the final 4:04 of the third quarter.
Martin’s Mill, which has six state titles to its name, wasn’t going to go down without a fight.
After Lipan stretched its lead to 37-23 early in the fourth quarter on two free throws by Kaylee Little, the Lady Mustangs began to rally. Celsur converted a 3-point play and Kylee Lookabaugh followed with a layup.
Lindsey then scored inside after Libby Rogers grabbed an offensive rebound to make the score 37-30 with 5:19 remaining. With 3:26 left, Celsur turned a steal into another 3-point play to make the score 37-33. Lipan used free throws to push the score to 40-33 before Rogers connected from downtown with 1:49 on the clock.
Martin’s Mill attempted three 3-pointers in a 30-second span in the final minute but couldn’t get the shots to fall. Lott made a layup with 14 seconds left to make the score 42-36 before Celsur drained a long three with six seconds on the clock to cut the score to 42-39.
“With two seconds left, you never know what could happen,” Celsur said. “We could steal the ball and make an easy bucket, but I feel like we just went out there and tried to control everything we could, and we made it far, and it’s not the outcome we wanted, but it was still great.”
Lott was able to sink two free throws with less than two seconds remaining to help Lipan secure the victory.
“The clock was on our side,” Branson said. “Hats off to Martin’s Mill. We knew it was going to be a game. They kept battling. And we just thankfully withstood it.”
Lott finished with 18 points to earn Most Valuable Payers in the contest. Peacock added 10 points for Lipan (30-3). The Lady Indians were playing without standout senior guard Taylor Clark, who tore her ACL in the second round of the playoffs.
Celsur had 21 points, six rebounds and four steals for Martin’s Mill (28-5).
It was the final high school game for Martin’s Mill seniors Kalie Dunavant and Ashley Resier.
“It was a great year,” Dunavanat said. “I loved it and getting to play with Jada was just a blessing. I just know they’re going to do great things, and I’m ready to come back and watch them.”
———
Lipan 44, Martin’s Mill 39
Martin’s Mill 9 10 4 16 — 39
Lipan 10 19 6 9 — 44
MARTIN’S MILL — Kylee Lookabaugh 1-3 0-0 2; Kate Lindsey 3-9 0-0 7; Kalie Dunavant 1-7 0-0 3; Libby Rogers 2-7 1-2 6; Jada Celsur 7-19 5-6 21; Ashley Reiser 0-0 0-0 0; Mattie Burns 0-0 0-1 0; Bailey Goggans 0-0 0-0 0; Team totals 14-45 6-9 39.
LIPAN — Taylor Branson 2-7 2-2 6 : Kaylee Little 0-3 2-2 2; Lynsey Little 1-6 0-1 2; Chelsea Lott 7-15 2-3 18; Maggie Peacock 4-8 2-4 10; Marti Seymour 1-1 0-0 3; Lili Codgill 0-0 0-0 0; Madison Harrison 0-0 0-0 0; Trinity Benitez 0-2 3-6 3; Team totals 15-42 11-18 44.
REBOUNDS — Martin’s Mill 40 (Lookabaugh 10); Lipan 28 (Lott 5).
3-POINTERS — Martin’s Mill 5-24 (Celsur 2-8); Lipan 3-18 (Lott 2-8).