BULLARD — Marley Keith hit for a game-high 27 points in helping power the Lindale Lady Eagles to a 54-50 win over the Bullard Lady Panthers on a Saturday to clinch the District 14-4A girls basketball title.
Lindale improves to 19-11 overall and 10-1 in district play.
Keith connected on three 3-pointers and also scored nine points in the crucial fourth quarter.
Others scoring for Lindale were Brenley Philen (10), Brooke Everest (7), Maggie Spearman (5), Makenna Burks (3), Madison Luster (2).
Tre'Anah Coppock led the Lady Panthers with 22 points. She was followed by Carly Tucker (12), Avery Thomas (8), Kylie Gilbert (3), Anna Turgeau (3) and Jadyn Welch (2).
Bullard is scheduled to visit Chapel Hill at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Lindale is slated to host Henderson at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brownsboro 69, Wills Point 21
ATHENS — The Brownsboro Bearettes stayed unbeaten in District 14-4A basketball, scoring a 69-21 win over Wills Point Saturday at Athens High School.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to icy road conditions.
The Bearettes improve to 32-2 overall and 9-0 in district.
Brownsboro jumped out to an 18-3 first quarter lead and cruised from there.
Mekhayia Moore led the Bearettes with 16 points, while Paris Miller (14), Allie Cooper (10) and Khyra Garrett (10 were also in double figures.
Also scoring for Brownsboro were Rebecca Rumbo (6), Karis Fisher (5), Khayla Garrett (4), Caylor Blackmon (2) and Tori Hooker (2).
Jamya Lyons-Brown led the Lady Tigers with nine points, followed by Riley Kinney (7), Payton Lawson (3), Kinley Collins (1) and Antronea Jackson (1).
Brownsboro is scheduled to play at Canton on Tuesday and Wills Point (16-13, 1-8) is slated to host Athens.
Canton 53, Van 37
VAN — The Canton Eaglettes improve to 8-1 in District 14-4A with a 53-37 win over Van on Saturday.
Canton (25-7) was led by Allison Rickman who scored 14 points. Kori Nicklaus (12) and Shamier Quimby (10) were also in double figures.
Also scoring for the Eaglettes were Ashtyn Norrell (7), Payton Bray (3), Hannah Cordell (3), Amrie Clower (2) and Katie Wilkerson (2).
Macie Jones led the Lady Vandals with 14 points, followed by Landry Jones (12), Jordan Ryan (10) and Elizabeth Nixon (1).
The Eaglettes are scheduled to host Brownsboro on Tuesday. Van (21-9, 4-5) is scheduled to visit Mabank on Tuesday.
Troup 47, Arp 39
ARP — Jessie Minnix, Maddy Griffin and Sarah Neel combined for 33 points as the Troup Lady Tigers scored a 47-39 win over the Arp Lady Tigers on Saturday in a District 16-3A game.
Minnix led with 12 points, followed by Griffin (11) and Neel (10. Also scoring for Troup were Ashia Franklin (8) and Bailey Blanton (6).
Neel had three 3-pointers with Griffin and Franklin swishing two each. Minnix added one trey.
Cyla Nelson-Rose led Arp with 15 points, followed by Kyia Horton (8), Abigail Nichols (5), Trinidy Dixon (5) and Kyleigh Pawlik (4).
Troup (16-15, 7-6) plays host to Elysian Fields at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Arp (7-18, 5-8) is scheduled to visit Tatum at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Hawkins 74, Carlisle 13
PRICE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks improved to 9-0 in District 21-2A with a 74-13 victory over Carlisle on Saturday.
Lynli Dacus led all scorers with 16 points. She added five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Jordyn Warren (7 steals, 4 assists, 3 rebounds) and Makena Warren (7 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals) combined for 28 points (14 points each).
Other Lady Hawk contributors were: Taetum Smith (7 points, 5 steals, 2 rebounds), Laney Wilson (6 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Tenley Conde (5 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), Kalyn Ellison (3 points, 3 steals), Abby McQueen (3 points, 1 assist), Haylie Warrick (2 points, 2 steals), Londyn Wilson (2 points, 1 rebound) and Carmen Turner (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal).
Dacus had three 3-pointers with one each by J. Warren and Smith.
Hawkins (18-6) is scheduled to host Union Grove at 6 p.m. Tuesday.