LINDALE — Lindale moved to 8-1 in District 16-4A girls basketball with a 71-48 victory over Kilgore on Friday.
The Lady Eagles (19-4) were led by three players in double figures — Shelbi Steen (16), Lily Chamberlain (12) and Brenley Philen (12).
Kilgore was paced by Miah Thomas, who scored 23 points,
Others scoring for Lindale were Brooke Everest (8), Kalaya Pierce (8), Maggie Spearman (6), Desirae Pennington (5) and Marley Keith (4).
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to play host to Chapel Hill on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles have a bye on Tuesday before visiting Chapel Hill on Jan. 29.
Hallsville 55, Marshall 42
HALLSVILLE — Catherine Warford turned in a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Ladycats, and Hallsville moved to 13-8 overall and 8-2 in the district race with a 55-42 District 15-5A win over Marshall.
Mallory Pyle added 11 points for Hallsville, which outscored Marshall 21-9 in the opening quarter. Faith Baliraine added eight points, Laikyn Smith seven points and five assists, Abbi Fischer six points, Aubrey Marjason four points and 10 rebounds, Baylie Perkins three points and Olivia Simmons two points.
Hallsville visits Pine Tree for a 4:30 p.m. contest Saturday.
North Lamar 52, Pittsburg 46
PITTSBURG — The third quarter proved to be the difference on Friday as North Lamar held on for a 52-46 District 15-4A win over Pittsburg.
North Lamar led by a point (23-22) at the half, but outscored the Lady Pirates 14-8 in the third.
Kyleigh Posey scored 15 and Elyssia Lemelle 11 in the loss for Pittsburg. Natalie Styles added six, Tashanti Moss and Gabbi Brown six apiece and Sanaa Hollins four for the Lady Pirates, who will host Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
Hughes Springs 47, White Oak 44
WHITE OAK — The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs built a nine-point lead after one quarter and later outscored White Oak 14-7 in the final frame to hold on for a 47-44 District 15-3A win.
Alysa Hall had 13 points and four assists in the loss for White Oak. Renee Cook went double-double for the Ladynecks with 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Payton Palmer finished with 10 points.
Gladewater 69, Daingerfield 21
GLADEWATER — Calice Henderson led the way with 18 points, JaKiyah Bell added 12 for the Lady Bears and Gladewater rolled to a 69-21 District 15-3A win over Daingerfield.
Sydney Spurlock and MaKayla Police finished with eight point apiece for the Lady Bears. Hai’leigh Oliver added seven, Kiyona Parker six, Kamryn Floyd five, Ebony Pipkin four and Bri Boyd one. Police led with seven rebounds. Bell had seven steals, and Henderson added six steals.
Genesis Allen scored 10 points and added seven rebounds and two assists in the loss for Daingerfield. Terry Gholston had two points and two rebounds, Sanaa Fields two assists and four steals, Jalaysia Holloman two points, Kyasia Williams two points and two rebounds, Anyha Ellison two points and three rebounds, Destiny Gholston three points and six rebounds and Breanna Durham four rebounds.
New Diana 43, Ore City 22
ORE CITY — Asia Newsome scored 19 points for New Diana, which jumped out to an 18-8 lead after one quarter on the way to a 43-22 District 15-3A win over Ore City.
Toni Gabaldon had seven points and Kaylei Watkins six for Ore City in the loss.
Tatum 43, Troup 24
TATUM — Trinity Edwards and Kayla Jones combined for 26 points, Kerrigan Biggs dominated inside with 12 rebounds and the Tatum lady Eagles notched a 43-24 District 16-3A win over Troup.
Edwards finished with 14 points, three rebounds, five steals and four assists, and Jones added 12 points, nine rebounds, six steals, two assists and four blocks for Tatum, which outscored Troup 25-11 in the middle two frames.
Biggs had six points, Summer Dancy-Vasquez five points, three rebounds and three assists, Emma Wiley five points, three rebounds and four assists and Jade Moore-Simon one point, four rebounds and two blocks.
Scoring for Troup (4-17) were Bailey Blanton (9), Sarah Neel (5), Jessie Minnix (5) and Mandy Griffin 5.
Tatum moves to 10-3 overall and 8-1 in district play with the win.