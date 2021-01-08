Lindale 39, Bullard 31
BULLARD — The Lindale Lady Eagles improved to 4-1 in District 16-4A girls basketball play with a 39-31 victory over the Bullard Lady Panthers on Friday.
Brooke Everest and Shelbi Steen led Lindale (15-4) with 13 points each. Other Lady Eagles scoring were Kalaya Pierce (7), Marley Keith (4) and Lily Chamberlain (2).
Bailey Smith and Stephanie King led the Lady Panthers with eight points each. They were followed by Jadyn Welch (6), Keili Richmond (4), Howard (3) and Anna Turgeau (2).
Bullard is 14-3 overall and 4-1 in district.
Bullard is scheduled to play at Chapel Hill at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. Lindale is slated to host Henderson on Tuesday.
Central Heights 39, Tyler HEAT 37
NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches Lady Devils edged the Tyler HEAT 39-37 on Friday in a girls basketball game.
Ryan Kirksey led the Tyler team with 13 points, followed by Bonnie Taylor (10), Elena Gonzalez (6), Whitney Worley (4) and Abigail Drewett (4).
Nacogdoches 59, Tyler 50
NACOGDOCHES — The Tyler High Lady Lions dropped a 59-50 decision to the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons on Friday in a District 16-5A girls basketball game.
The Lady Lions (7-8, 0-2) play their first home league game on Tuesday, hosting Jacksonville at the THS JV Gymnasium. The varsity tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Longview 40, Pine Tree 34
LONGVIEW — T’Asia McGee scored 12 points, Cree McLemore was closed behind with 10 and the Longview Lady Lobos held on for a 40-34 win over crosstown rival Pine Tree in District 15-5A basketball.
Desz’Naiya Jackson added eight points, Catherine Arce five, Amirah Alexander three and Jakayla Morrow and Brayleigh Mitchell one apiece for the Lady Lobos.
Emari Fluellen paced Pine Tree with 14 points. D’Karia Woodard added 11, Mariyah Furay three and Jayla Warren, Takiyah George and Abby Short two each.
Spring Hill 68, Cumberland 30
LONGVIEW — Janie Bradshaw led the way with 14 points, Peyton Borens and Kenzie Gee combined for 21 and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers to control early on the way to a 68-30 win over Cumberland Academy in District 16-4A.
Borens had 11 points, Gee 10, Carli Manasse eight, Carolann Bowles seven, Erin Gregson five, Abby Caron and Zailey McGee four apiece, Rachel Petree three and Laila Thompson two. Thompson also yanked down 11 rebounds, with Bradshaw and Caron adding six boards apiece. Borens dished out five assists and added three steals, and Gee had four assists and six steals.
Kilgore 46, Henderson 33
HENDERSON — Miah Thomas and AT Anderson both pulled double-double duty for Kilgore as the Lady Bulldogs notched a 46-33 win over Henderson in District 16-4A.
Thomas finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four steals, and Anderson added 14 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Jasmine Vasquez chipped in with three points for Kilgore.
Pittsburg 57, Pleasant Grove 56
TEXARKANA — Sanaa Hollins sank two free throws with four seconds remaining to lift the Pittsburg Lady Pirates to a 57-56 win over Pleasant Grove in District 15-4A.
Natalie Styles led the Lady Pirates (11-7, 1-1) with 20 points. Kyleigh Posey added 10, Kaitlyn Hernandez eight and Gabbi Brown, Jada Peoples and Melody Thompson two apiece.
Pittsburg led 42-33 heading into the final stanza, but trailed 56-55 before Hollins drew a foul and hit both ends of a one-and-one to win it.
Sabine 74, Hughes Springs 43
LIBERTY CITY — Sabine jumped out to an early lead en route to a 74-43 win over Hughes Springs on Friday in a District 15-3A basketball game.
Blaire Kaufman led the Lady Cardinals (14-1, 4-1) with 27 points, followed by Mercedes Willett with 19.
Others scoring for Sabine were: Ashlynn Davis (8), Maddie Furrh (7), Addy Gresham (7), Ally Gresham (3), Callie Sparks (2) and Claudia Simmons (1).
Sabine will play at White Oak Tuesday night to finish up the first round of district play.
Gladewater 56, White Oak 50
GLADEWATER — Hai’leigh Oliver scored 21 points, JaKiyah Bell added 11 for the Lady Bears and Gladewater held on for a 56-50 win over White Oak in District 15-3A.
Ebony Pipkin added eight points, Calice Henderson seven, Kiyona Parker five and Sydney Spurlock four for the Lady Bears. Bell led with nine rebounds. Oliver added seven and Henderson six. Oliver had five steals and Pipkin four.
Tatum 52, West Rusk 43
NEW LONDON — Trinity Edwards ripped the nets for 30 points, adding five rebounds, seven steals and two assists to a big night, and Tatum picked up a 52-43 win over West Rusk in District 16-3A.
Kayla Jones had eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks for Tatum, which trailed 22-20 at halftime.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez finished with seven points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals, Emma Wiley three points and three steals, Kerrigan Biggs two points, two rebounds and two steals, Jade Moore-Simon one point, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks and TaKayla Bradley one point and five rebounds.
Troup 40, Arp 26
ARP — Sarah Neel, Maddy Griffin and Jessie Minnix hit in double figures to help lift the Troup Tigers to a 40-26 win over the Arp Tigers on Friday in a District 16-3A basketball game.
Neel led Troup (4-14) with 13 points, followed by Griffin (12) and Minnix (11). Ashja Franklin and Karsyn Williamson each scored two points. Neel had two 3-pointers with Griffin adding one.
Natalie Wiggins led Arp with 11 points, including two 3-pointers. Others scoring for Arp were Kyiah Horton (5), Cyla Nelson-Rose (4), Abigail Nicholls (4) and Kyleigh Pawlik (2). Horton added a trey.
Troup is scheduled to host Elysian Fields at 5 p.m. Tuesday, while Arp is slated to play at Tatum.