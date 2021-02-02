Lindale 40, Bullard 36
LINDALE — In a battle for first place in District 16-4A, the Lindale Lady Eagles scored a key 40-36 win over the Bullard Lady Panthers on Tuesday at Eagle Gymnasium.
Lindale (21-4) improves to 10-1 in league play. Bullard (20-4) goes to 9-2 in district.
The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Panthers 18-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Kalaya Pierce scored all of her seven points in the final period for Lindale.
Shelbi Steen led the Lady Eagles with 13 points. Others scoring for Lindale were Lily Chamberlain (8), Marley Keith (5), Brenley Philen (5) and Brooke Everest (2).
Jordy Martin led Bullard with 15 points. Also scoring for the Lady Panthers were Stephanie King (8), Keili Richmond (7), Bailey Smith (4) and Beverly Howard (2).
Bullard plays host to Chapel Hill (9-2) on Friday. Lindale visits Henderson on Friday.
Martin's Mill 85, Kerens 34
MARTIN'S MILL — Five Lady Mustangs scored in double figures, led by Kalie Dunavant's 24 points, as No. 6 Martin's Mill downed Kerens 85-34 on Tuesday in a District 19-2A basketball game.
Martin's Mill celebrated Senior Night by honoring Dunavant and Ashley Reiser before tipoff. Reiser scored 12 points.
The Lady Mustangs are unbeaten in district and 21-4 overall.
Kylee Lookabaugh (15), Jada Celsur (11) and Mattie Burns (10) were in also double-figures scoring for MM. Kate Lindsey and Libby Rogers added seven and six points, respectively.
Alexius McAadams led Kerens with 15 points. She was followed by Tiara Bailey (5), Aniya Lawrence (4), Leah Green (4), Denaysia Kenny (3), Reece Wright (2) and Kenadee Lynch (1).
The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to play at Cayuga at 5 p.m. Friday. Afterwards the team will travel back to Martin's Mill to celebrate homecoming.
The LadyCats will play host to LaPoynor at 6:15 p.m. Friday.
Troup 47, Arp 24
TROUP — Maddy Griffin and Jessie Minnix combined for 35 points to power the Troup Lady Tigers to a 47-24 win over the Arp Lady Tigers on Tuesday in a District 16-3a basketball game.
Troup (6-19) was led by Griffin's 18 points with Minnix adding 17. Others scoring for Troup were Bailey Blanton (8), Sarah Neel (3) and Chloie Haugeberg (1).
Griffin, Minnix and Need all hit 3-pointers.
Arp (2-11) was led by the scoring of Natalie Wiggins (8), Kyleigh Pawlik (7), Lexi Ferguson (6), Abby Nichols (2) and Allee McCollum (1).
Gilmer 74, Pittsburg 43
PITTSBURG — The No. 25 ranked Gilmer Lady Buckeyes moved to 8-1 in District 15-4A play and 20-2 overall with a 74-43 wi nover the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Haylee Jordan led the way for Gilmer with 31 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and eight blocks. Madyson Tate added 14 points, LeLe Morton nine, Abbey Bradshaw five, Leslie Jones and MaKenna Kaunitz four and Raeven Harris and Grace McCowin three apiece. Bradshaw added eight rebounds, Harris seven and Jones five. Tate finished with three assists, and Bradshaw and Morton had four steals apiece.
TaShanti Moss scored 13 in the loss for Pittsburg (14-11, 4-5). Kyleigh Posey added 10, Gabbi Brown six, Sanaa Hollins five, Natalie Styles four, Jada Peoples three and Elyssia Lemelle two.
Pittsburg hosts Liberty-Eylau on Friday.
Sabine 56, Hughes Springs 31
HUGHES SPRINGS — Blaire Kaufman scored 21 points to pace the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 56-31 District 15-3A win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs.
Hailey Davis and Maddie Furrh scored 11 points apiece for Sabine (19-2, 9-2), which led 19-3 after one quarter. Mercedes Willet added six points, Ally Gresham three and Claudia Simmons and Ashlynn Davis two apiece.
Sabine will host White Oak on Friday to finish out the regular season.
Adriana Kennedy had 10 for Hughes Springs. Sam Waller scored six, Karmen Searcy five, Arielle Crowder four and Sanariya Davis and Kyleigh Wilson three apiece.
Gladewater 53, White Oak 48
WHITE OAK — The Gladewater Lady Bears built a 31-15 halftime lead and held off a second-half charge by White Oak to earn a 53-48 District 15-3A win.
Calice Henderson paced Gladewater with 22 points. JaKiyah Bell added 12, Ebony Pipkin six, Kiyona Parker five and MaKayla Police and Hai'leigh Oliver four apiece. Bell added nine rebounds and seven steals. Pipkin finished with six rebounds and three steals, Sydney Spurlock four rebounds and Policethree steals.
Alysa Hall had 23 points and Renee Cook 19 in the loss for White Oak.
New Diana 68, Daingerfield 29
DIANA — The New Diana Lady Eagles raced out to a 23-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 68-29 District 15-3A win over Daingerfield.
Genesis Allen recorded a double-double in the loss for Daingerfield, scoring 18 points and collecting 12 rebounds. Sanaa Fields added four points, Anyha Ellison and Jalaysia Holloman two points apiece and Kyasia Williams, Destiny Gholston and Terry Gholston one point apiece. Terry Gholston also handed out six assists.
Harmony 50, Mineola 48
HARMONY — Kinzee Settles filled the state sheet with 22 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists to lead the Harmony Lady Eagles to a 50-48 District 13-3A win over Mineola.
Lanie Trimble added 14 points and two steals, and Jenci Seahorn finished with nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Kati Burkham chipped in with two points and two rebounds, Sydney Keller one point and three assists, Madi Rhame one point, four rebounds and two assists, Morgan Barton four rebounds and two assists and Lillie Jones two rebounds.