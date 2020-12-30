LINDALE — Lindale picked up its second win over a Class 5A opponent this week with a 59-39 victory over Tyler Wednesday afternoon at Eagle Gymnasium.
The Lady Eagles moved to 14-3 with the win. They defeated Mount Pleasant, 59-56, on Monday.
“I feel like both of our games, Mount Pleasant and Tyler High, really helped prep us for next week what we’re going to see from Chapel Hill and then from Bullard,” Lindale head girls basketball coach Daniel Devisscher said. “Next week is a big week for us. This was a good way to just stay in shape and keep working.”
Lindale will host Chapel Hill on Tuesday before traveling to Bullard on Friday. Lindale, Bullard and Chapel Hill are all undefeated in District 16-4A play.
The Lady Eagles and Lady Lions traded buckets to start the game. Shelbi Steen got a putback, and Kierstyn Ross made a layup on a steal and assist from Kassidy Hogg.
Lindale starting guard Kalaya Pierce then turned a steal into a layup, but came down awkwardly on her ankle and had to leave for the remainder of the game.
The Lady Eagles extended their lead to 8-2 before two straight baskets from Tyler’s Kamora Jackson. Lindale got two straight buckets inside by Brenley Philen to end the quarter with a 12-6 lead.
After a jumper by Hogg to start the second quarter, Lindale went on a 10-0 run to extend its lead to 22-8. Brooke Everest capped the run with back-to-back triples on assists by Lily Chamberlain.
Lindale led 31-15 at the break.
The Lady Eagles started the third quarter with an 11-0 run and led 45-25 heading into the fourth quarter.
Steen led Lindale with 20 points, nine rebounds and five steals. Everest had 15 points. Philen had 10 points and eight rebounds. Marley Keith had four steals, and Desirae Pennington and KaMaree’a Murphy each had three steals.
I thought we did a good job with ball movement in our offense, kind of making the next extra pass,” Devisscher said. “And then our girls were able to knock down the outside shot or feed the inside. I thought we did a good job of kind of taking advantage of what their defense gave us today.”
Lindale has now won six straight games. The Lady Eagles’ only losses this season are to undefeated Class 6A Tyler Legacy and state-ranked Brownsboro (No. 4 in Class 4A) and Winnsboro (No. 4 in Class 3A).
Ross led Tyler with 13 points. Jackson had 11 points and four steals. Hogg had six steals. Jay’Mariea Taylor had 7 points and 13 rebounds, and Kyla Crawford added seven rebounds. Taylor and Crawford grabbed 20 of the Lady Lions’ 27 boards in the contest. Taylor had nine rebounds on the offensive end.
Toniya Elmore wore No. 7 in the game for Tyler. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, 7 is an illegal jersey number, along with any number that includes a 6, 8 or 9. No violation was called on Elmore.
Tyler (6-6) will play Bullard at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in Bullard. The Lady Lions will then open district play Tuesday at Huntsville.
———
Lindale 59, Tyler 39
Tyler 6 9 10 14 — 39
Lindale 12 19 14 14 — 59
TYLER — Kassidy Hogg 3; Kyla Crawford 5; Jay’Mariea Taylor 7; Kierstyn Ross 13; Kamora Jackson 5.
LINDALE — Marley Keith 2; Brooke Everest 15; Lily Chamberlain 5; Kalaya Pierce 2; Shelbi Steen 20; Brenley Philen 10; KaMaree’a Murphy 1; Liz Hutchens 4.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports