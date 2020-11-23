LINDALE — Brooke Everest hit for 12 points to spark Lindale to a 47-28 win over Longview on Monday at Eagle Gymnasium.
The Lady Eagles improve to 5-1 on the season and will play host to Canton on Tuesday. Freshmen are scheduled for noon, followed by JV at 2 p.m. and the varsity at 2:15 p.m.
Others scoring for Lindale were: Lily Chamberlain (8), Desirae Pennington (7), Shelbi Steen (6), Kalaya Pierce (4), Makenna Burks (3), KaMareeá Murphy (3), Marley Keith (2) and Brenley Philen (2).
Everest, Chamberlain and Pennington each hit two 3-pointers.
Cree McLemore led the Lady Lobos with 10 points.
Longview is scheduled to play at Texarkana Pleasant Grove at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Brownsboro 71, Henderson 26
HENDERSON — The Brownsboro Bearettes ran their record to 6-0 with a 71-26 victory over the Henderson Lady Lions on Monday.
Brownsboro broke out to a 27-9 first quarter lead and were ahead 47-16 at halftime.
Kentoya Woods paced the Bearettes with 24 points while Paris Miller (19) and Bayli Hooker (10) were also in double figures. Also scoring for Brownsboro were: Mekhayia Moore (9), Shakayla Warren (8) and Allie Cooper (1).
Taylor Helton led Henderson with 10 points, followed by Kie Dunham (5), Tyra Mosely (4), Eshia Mosely (3), Sakaylon Roquemore (2) and Taylor Lubrand (2).
Brownsboro won the JV game 41-11.
Brownsboro will play in Rusk Saturday with the JV and varsity beginning at 11 a.m. Henderson is scheduled to play at Gladewater at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Canton 69, Paris 36
CANTON — Four Eaglettes hit in double figures as Canton defeated the Paris Lady Cats 69-36 on Monday.
Amori Welch led the Eaglettes with 16 points, followed by Shamier Quimby (15), Ashtyn Norrell (14) and Kori Nicklasu (10).
Canton is scheduled to visit Lindale at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Martin’s Mill 61, Woden 27
WODEN — The Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs improved to 5-1 with a 61-27 victory over Woden on Monday in a girls basketball game.
Kalie Dunavant led the Lady Mustangs with 18 points, followed by Jada Celsur (16), Libby Rogers (10) and Kylee Lookabaugh (5), Kate Lindsey (5), Riley Jackson (3) and Annette Milligan (3).
Martin’s Mill is scheduled to host Malakoff at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
SABINE 36, HARMONY 27
LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman hit for 20 points as the Sabine Lady Cardinals stayed unbeaten with a 36-27 win over Harmony on Saturday in a girls basketball games.
Also scoring for Sabine were: Maddie Furrh (5), Mercedes Willett (4), Ally Gresham (2), Addy Gresham (2), Claudia Simmons (2) and Hailey Davis (1).
Union Grove 67, Spring Hill 34
LONGVIEW — Macey Alston hit the nets for 29 points and teammate Carleigh Judd pitched in 22 points as the Union Grove Lady Lions stayed unbeaten with a 67-34 victory over the Longview Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Saturday.
Others scoring for the 5-0 Lady Lions were Makena Littlejohn (8), Macey Roberts (4), Bailey Clowers (3), Gracie Stanford (3) and Gracie Winn (2).
Union Grove takes on New Diana in Diana on Dec. 1.
Prairiland 37, Hawkins 35
HAWKINS — The Prairiland Lady Patriots rallied in the fourth quarter for a 37-35 win over the Hawkins Lady Hawks on Saturday in a girls basketball game.
Jordyn Warren led Hawkins with 11 points, three assists, a steal and a 3-pointer.
Others pacing Hawkins were: Lynli Dacus (8 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 5 rebounds, 2 3-pointers), Logan Jaco (8 points, 3 steals), Makena Warren (3 points, 7 rebounds), Carmen Turner (3 points) and Laney Wilson (2 points, 6 rebounds).