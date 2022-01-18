LONGVIEW — Marley Keith and Desirae Pennington combined for 37 points as Lindale took a 69-25 win over Spring Hill on Tuesday.
Keith put in 20 points. Pennington was 5 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 17 points.
Brenley Philen had 10 points. Other scorers for Lindale were Brooke Everest (7), Maggie Spearman (6), Makenna Burks (4), Madison Luster (2), Jillian Ortiz (2) and Kayli Vickery (1).
Laila Thompson led Spring Hill with 11 points.
Frankston 46, Cayuga 25
FRANKSTON — Wila Davis scored 14 points as Frankston took a 46-25 win over Cayuga on Tuesday.
Maggie Caveness had 10 points.
Other scorers were Brianna Looney (8), Bandy Bizzell (6), Lynzie Bizzell (3), Kaylee Davis (3) and Ja’Shalyn Hatton (2).
Frankston will play at Cross Roads on Friday.
Brook Hill 43, McKinney Christian 34McKINNEY — Freshman Karmen Miller continued her hot January with 12 points in the win. Senior Mollee McCurley added 11 of her own.
The Lady Guard ended the first period tied 8-8 with the Lady Mustangs, but used a 19-1 second quarter to go to the break up, 27-9.
McKinney Christian came out strong in the 3rd quarter, with the Brook Hill lead shrinking to 32-21 entering the final period.
Brook Hill got six points from McCurley in the final period as the Guard held on to win the game, 43-34.
Brook Hill improves to 12-14 on the season and opens district with a win. The Lady Guard have won seven of eight and host Dallas Christian on Friday night.
Waskom 46, Troup 30WASKOM — Jessie Minnix scored 10 points, but Troup fell to Waskom on Tuesday.
Waskom led 12-11 after the first quarter and 25-24 at halftime. Waskom outscored Troup 9-5 in the third quarter and 12-1 in the final quarter to pull away.
Other scorers for Troup were Ashja Franklin (8), Sarah Neel (7), Maddy Griffin (3) and Bailey Blanton (2).
Tiea Chatman led Waskom with 17 points.
Troup (13-13, 4-4) will host Harleton at 6:15 p.m. Friday.