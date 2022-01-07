NEW CHAPEL HILL — Marley Keith and Brooke Everest combined for 33 points as the Lindale Lady Eagles edged the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs 52-50 on Friday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game.
Keith led Lindale (14-9, 4-0) with 17 points with Everest adding 16. Others scoring for the Lady Eagles were Brenley Philen (10), Desirae Pennington (7) and Maggie Spearman (2).
Chapel Hill's DJ Kincade led all scorers with 18 points. Alexia Rogers added 10 points with Kylei Griffin adding eight points. Others scoring are Shania Miller (7), Mckenzie Peery (4) and Hillary Crist (3).
The Lady Bulldogs are 10-12 and 4-1.
Lindale is scheduled to host Bullard at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Tyler Legacy 67, North Mesquite 15
Eleven Lady Raiders scored as Tyler Legacy defeated North Mesquite 67-15 on Friday in a District 10-6A basketball game at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
Nyla Inmon led Legacy (22-4, 3-1) with 12 points, followed by Rose Rook (9), Aaliyah Campbell (7), Taliyah Mumphrey (6), Katlyn Jasper (6), La'daija Gallon (6), Akya Turner (6), Vanessa Hayward (4), Jordan Love (4), Tori Ransom (4) and Ella Rook (3).
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to visit Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday. The Lady Stallions are scheduled to host Dallas Skyline on Tuesday.
Brook Hill 57, Plano CDA 13
PLANO — Freshman Karmen Miller led Brook Hill with 13 points and senior Mollee McCurley added 12 as the Lady Guard defeated Plano Coram Deo Academy on Friday.
The Lady Guard opened up a 25-7 halftime lead but really came alive in the second half, scoring 32 points to just six for the Lady Lions.
Other scorers included Bethany Lavender (8), Lila Morris (8), Maeci Wilson (7), Landrey McNeel (4), Ayotomi Fadase (2), Hope Ekeukwu (2) and Shamita Vasnani (1).
Brook Hill improved to 10-14 overall and opens district at home against Dallas Bishop Dunne at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Martin's Mill 84, Cross Roads 20
MARTIN'S MILL — The Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs opened District 19-2A action with an 84-20 win over the Cross Roads Lady Bobcats on Friday.
Jada Celsur led the Lady Mustangs with 33 points, followed by Mattie Burns and Ruthie Main with 14 points each.
Also scoring for Martin's Mill (22-3, 1-0) were Kate Lindsey (8), Libby Rogers (7), Kylee Lookabaugh (6) and Reese Hataway (2).
Brook Locke led CR with seven points.
The Lady Mustangs are scheduled to play at Frankston on Tuesday. JV action is slated to start at 4:30 p.m. Cross Roads is scheduled to host Kerens at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
LaPoynor 49, Frankston 35
FRANKSTON — The LaPoynor Flyerettes opened District 19-2A play with a 49-35 win over the Frankston Maidens.
Makayla Hurd led the Flyerettes with 14 points and Payton Maze added 10.
Ja'shalyn Hatton led the Maidens with 12 points, while Wila Davis added 10.
LaPoynor goes to 16-6 overall and 1-0 in district, while Frankston falls to 17-6 and 0-1.
Brownsboro 45, Mabank 26
MABANK — Brownsboro outscored Mabank 23-0 in the second quarter en route to a 45-26 District 14-4A victory over the Mabank Lady Panthers on Friday.
The Bearettes improve to 24-2 on the season and 1-0 in league play. The Lady Panhers fall to 20-6 and 1-1.
Paris Miller led Brownsboro with 20 points. Also scoring for the Bearettes were Rebecca Rumbo (8), Khyra Garrett (7), Mekhayia Moore (6), Khayla Garrett (2) and Karis Fisher (2).
Lauren Carter led Mabank with eight points, followed by Bailey Litchfield (5), Savannah Wagner (5), Carley Sapp (3), Brooke Ford (3) and Ryleigh Ray (2).
Brownsboro plays host to Athens on Tuesday, while Mabank visits Canton.
Canton 53, Wills Point 44
CANTON — Shamier Quimby hit for 16 points and Hannah Cordell added 15 as the Canton Eaglettes defeated Wills Point 53-44 on Friday in a District 14-4A contest.
The Eaglettes (18-6, 1-0) will play host to Mabank on Tuesday. Wills Point (15-7, 0-2) is slated to host Van on Tuesday.
Also scoring for Canton were Ashtyn Norrell (10), Airianna Pickens (4), Allison Rickman (4), Payton Bray (2) and Amrie Clower (2).
Riley Kinney led the Lady Tigers with 15 points, while Antronea Jackson and Kinley Collins added 13 points apiece. Also scoring were Jamya Lyons-Brown (2) and Angelina Fields (1).
Troup 44, West Rusk 22
NEW LONDON — Jessie Minnix hit for 21 points to lead the Troup Lady Tigers to a 40-22 win over West Rusk on Friday in a District 16-3A game.
Also scoring for Troup were Sarah Neel (12), Maddy Griffin (4) and Bailey Blanton (3). Neel had four 3-pointers with Minnix adding two and Griffin one.
Micaela Mata led the Lady Raiders with 10 points, followed by Raven Pryor (7), Jamie Casey (2) and Keke Murphy (2).
The Lady Tigers (12-11, 3-2) are scheduled to host Arp on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders are slated to visit Tatum on Tuesday.
Marshall 52, Longview 35
MARSHALL — Marshall’s girls basketball team kept its perfect district record alive Friday night with a 52-35 win at home over the Longview Lady Lobos in District 15-5A.
Marshall is 4-0 in district play while Longview is 0-4.
Asia Smith was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points and she also had four steals. Kamryn Turner and Tierrani Johnson each tossed in seven points and pulled down four rebounds. Serenity Jackson scored scored six. Michaela Haaland and JaKayla Rusk each finished the night with five points.
Latavia Bailey led Longview in scoring with 14 points. Next in line was Journee Fairchild with 10 and Ryan Roberts with five.
The Lady Mavs will be back in action Tuesday when they take on Mount Pleasant on the road. The Lady Lobos will play host to the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Henderson 58, Cumberland 16
HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions raced out to an 18-0 lead after one quarter on the way to a 58-16 win over Tyler Cumberland Academy in District 16-4A
Venecia Medford and Taylor Helton scored 10 points apiece for Henderson. Medford added four rebounds and two assists, and Helton recorded nine rebounds and two blocks. Jorden Writt finished with nine points and three steals, Brooklyn Conert seven points, Taylor Lybrand five points and eight rebounds, Kieara Dunham five points and two steals, Sur'aya Starling five points and three rebounds, Ty'Ra Mosley four points, Chanesia Davis two points an Ty'Esha Mosley one point.
Pittsburg 76, Pleasant Grove 47
PITTSBURG — Kyleigh Posey tossed in 28 points, Natalie Styles finished with 22 for the Lady Pirates and Pittsburg rolled past Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 75-47, in District 15-4A.
Sanaa Hollins also hit for double figures, scoring 10 for Pittsburg. Audrina Landin added six points, Camryn Mackey and Gabbi Brown three apiece and Randieunna Jeffery and Sinayah Wilburn two apiece.
Pittsburg (14-10, 1-1) will visit Paris on Tuesday.
Sabine 31, New Diana 29
LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals took a two-point lead into the final quarter and made it stand, holding on for a 31-29 District 15-3A win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Maddie Furrh paced Sabine with 11 points. Claudia Simmons, Ashlynn Davis and Addy Gresham all scored six, and Ally Gresham chipped in with two.
Katherine Yount had 12 points, three rebounds and two steal in the loss for New Diana. Amber Hitt finished with seven points, Kamrin Woodall four points and two steals, Sarah Yount three points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks and Rylee Camp three points, three rebounds and three steals.
Gladewater 68, Hughes Springs 41
GLADEWATER — Kiyona Parker led three Lady Bears into doubled figures with 21 points, and Gladewater improved to 18-4 overall and 4-0 in district play with a 68-41 District 15-3A win over Hughes Springs.
Parker added five rebounds, five steals, four blocks and two assists for the Lady Bears. Jakiyah Bell finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, MaKayla Police 12 points and two rebounds, Kamryn Floyd eight points and three rebounds and Alexis Boyd five points, 13 rebounds, six blocks and two steals.
White Oak 44, Ore City 31
ORE CITY — The White Oak Ladynecks overcame double-doubles from Toni Gabaldon and Brynn Richardson to earn a 44-31 District 15-3A win over Ore City.
Gabaldon had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Richardson 10 points and 10 rebounds in the loss for Ore City.
Mount Vernon 55, Harmony 22
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon built a 22-6 lead after one quarter and notched a 55-22 District 13-3A win over the Harmony Lady Eagles on Friday.
Rendi Seahorn scored eight points in the loss for Harmony. Maecy Toland added six, Laila Medina and Lanie Trimble three apiece and Emma Alphin two.
Hawkins 70, Overton 11
HAWKINS — Four Lady Hawks scored in twin figures, and Hawkins opened district play with a 70-11 Districdt 21-2A win against the Overton Lady Mustangs.
Jordyn Warren finished with 18 points, four assists and four rebounds to lead the way for Hawkins. Lynli Dacus added 16 points, seven rebounds, five steals and two assists, Makena Warren 13 points, six steals, four assists and three rebounds and Laney Wilson 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Taetum Smith contributed four points, seven steals and three assists, Tenley Conde four points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists, Londyn Wilson three points and Carmen Turner two points.
Beckville 40, Big Sandy 36
BECKVILLE — Amber Harris dominated the paint with 14 points and 23 rebounds to go along with seven steals and two assists for Beckville as the Ladycats edged Big Sandy, 40-36, in District 21-2A.
McKinna Chamness added 13 points, 12 rebounds and two assists for Beckville. Laney Jones had five points, Emily Dean four points and Lexi Barr and Kiara Willis two points apiece.
Union Grove 45, Carlisle 14
PRICE — Taylor Campbell and Gracie Stanford dropped in 12 points apiece for Union Grove, which built a 16-0 lead after one quarter on the way to a 45-14 win over Carlisle in District 21-2A.
Ava Wightman added nine points, Bailey Clowers four, Analeice Jones three, Gracie Winn and Sumeet Mattu two apiece and Kyler Littlejohn one.
McLeod 80, Hart's Bluff 14
HART'S BLUFF — Chassie Gryder and Kenslee Cross scord 16 points apiece, Ella Lambeth joined them in double figures with 12 and McLeod rolled to an 80-14 win over Hart's Bluff.
Stormy Johnson and Rielyn Schubert had nine points apiece for McLeod. Regan Johnson and Jaci Armstrong had six apiece, and Andrea Bertrand, Sarah Ragland and Reagan Mitchell all finished with two points. Stormy Johnson led with eight rebounds, while Bertrand had six steals and Regan Johnson handed out three assists.