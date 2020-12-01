Lindale 49, Whitehouse 39
LINDALE — Shelbi Steen put in 19 points as Lindale moved to 8-1 on the seaso.
Lily Chamberlain had 9 points for Lindale, and Marley Keith added 8 points.
Machila Dews led Whitehouse with 11 points.
Jacksonville 59, Kaufman 32
Grace Abercombie hit nine 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead Jacksonville past Kaufman.
Frankston 47, Troup 36
Tia Billingsly scored 18 points as Frankston defeated Troup.
Abbie Ramsey had 15 points for Frankston.
Jessica Minnix led Troup with 9 points and Sarah Neel had 8 points.
Spring Hill 50, Waskom 47
WASKOM — Spring Hill built a 12-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 50-47 win over Waskom on Tuesday in a girls basketball game.
Zailey McGee led the way for the Lady Panthers with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. The Lady Panthers led 20-8 after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime.
Peyton Borens added nine points, three rebounds and five assists for Spring Hill. Erin Gregson had five points, Kenzie Gee five points and five assists, Laila Thompson four points and 10 rebounds, Abby Caron four points and eight rebounds, Rachel Petree four points, Janie Bradshaw two points, three assists and two blocks and Carolann Bowles one point.
Chapel Hill 47, Marshall 37
MARSHALL — Alexis Calderon hit for 13 points to help lead the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs to a 47-37 win over Marshall on Tuesday.
The victory moves Chapel Hill to 5-1, while Marshall falls to 1-3.
Kya Cook dropped in 10 while Tierney Minor had eight for the Lady Bulldogs. D.J. Kincade and Amauriyen Davis scored seven points apiece. Shania Miller finished with two points.
Asia Smith led Marshall in scoring with nine points. Layla Smith was next in line with seven, followed immediately by Diamond Smith with six and Raela Spratling who scored five. Katelynn Jones and Kamryn Turner each had tossed in three points while Jada Shepard and Jordan Terry each came away with two points.
Gilmer 58, Saltillo 48
GILMER — Haylee Jordan and LeLe Morton combined for 32 points, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes earned a 58-48 win over Saltillo on Tuesday.
Jordan led with 18 points, adding 12 rebounds for a double-double. Morton finished with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals. Grace McCowin and Lanie Pritchett recorded seven points apiece, Leslie Jones six, Jaycee Harris five and Raeven Harris one. Jones chipped in with eight rebounds, and Pritchett added four boards.
Gladewater 53, Beckville 46
GLADEWATER — Hai'leigh Oliver scored 15 points, Ebony Pipkin added 12 and Kamryn Floyd joined her Lady Bear teammates in twin figures with 11 points as Gladewater earned a 53-46 win over Beckville.
JaKiyah Bell finished with seven points, Sydney Spurlock five, Calice Henderson two and Teya Grooms one for Gladewater. Bell led with nine rebounds. Oliver added eight and Pipkin five. Oliver also came up with five steals, and Bell added three.
Haley Straubie finished with 16 points and four steals in the loss for Beckville. McKinna Chamness added 12 points and five rebounds, Amber Harris seven points, nine rebounds and two steals, Emily Dean four points, Lexi Barr three points, Baylie Seegers two points, three rebounds and two steals, Raegan Greer two points and Hannah Sharpless two steals.
Pittsburgh 60, Hughes Springs 39
HUGHES SPRINGS — Elyssia Lemelle led the way with 25 points, and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates took control with a big second quarter surge en route to a 60-39 win over Hughes Springs.
Kyleigh Posey added 14 for Pittsburg, which outscored the Lady Mustangs 22-9 in the second stanza to build a 36-21 cushion. Natalie Styles added six points, Tmyra Warren five, Gabbi Brown four, Sanaa Hollins three and Jada Peoples and Kaitlyn Hernandez two apiece.
Pittsburg visits Daingerfield on Friday.
Union Grove 72, New Diana 25
DIANA — Macey Alston erupted for 38 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions remained unbeaten on the year (6-0) with a 72-25 win over New Diana.
Carleigh Judd added 14 for Union Grove, which led 23-5 after one quarter and 40-17 at the break. Makena Littlejohn finished with eight, and Gracie Winn, Bailey Clowers and Macey Roberts all scored four points.
Callie Click had eight points in the loss for New Diana.
Hawkins 54, Tyler HEAT 26
HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus led the way with 12 points, Jordyn Warren added 11 points and eight steals and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 54-26 win over Tyler HEAT.
Tenley Conde added nine points, Laney Wilson eight points, Makena Warren seven points, Victoria iller four and Carmen Turner three. Dacus also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Makena Warren finished with seven rebounds and two assists.
Woden 52, Longview HEAT 26
WODEN — The Woden Lady Eagles doubled up on Longview HEAT in each of the first two quarters and maintained that cushion the rest of the way in a 52-26 win.
Jordan Parker had 11 points, two assists, six rebounds and three steals in the loss for HEAT, which trailed 30-14 at the half. Brailey Brown added nine points, Jaelyn Cleveland six points and nine rebounds, Jenna Parker two assists, wo rebounds and two steals, Maddie Wright three rebounds, Abbey Gallant seven rebounds and Laynie Walton one rebound.