Lindale 62, Jacksonville 59
JACKSONVILLE — In a matchup of East Texas girls basketball powerhouses on Tuesday, the Lindale Lady Eagles won over the Jacksonville Maidens 62-59 at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Shelbi Steen led the Lady Eagles with 25 points with Brooke Everest adding 11.
Gracie Abercrombie, a College of Charleston commit, led Jacksonville with 35 points, including 21 of 29 free throw attempts. Andrea Donnell added 11 points.
Others scoring for Lindale (2-0) were: Kalaya Pierce (6), Desirae Pennington (6), Lily Chamberlain (4), Makenna Burks (3), Kayli Vickery (2), Liz Hutchens (2), Brenley Philen (2) and Maggie Spearman (1).
Also scoring for the Maidens were: Keavia Brown (5), Katelynn Hogg (4) and Kristiana Huddleston (4).
Jacksonville is scheduled to host Brownsboro at noon Saturday. Lindale is slate to play at Van on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Brownsboro 65, Edgewood 46
EDGEWOOD — The Brownsboro Bearettes improved to 2-0 on the season with a 65-46 win over No. 16 Edgewood on Tuesday in a girls basketball game.
Kentoya Woods led the Bearettes with 24 points, followed by Paris Miller with 21. Others scoring for Brownsboro were Allie Cooper (9), Mekhayia Moore (6), Rebecca Rumbo (3) and Bayli Hooker (2).
Tristen Smith led the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points and Kaley Nicholson added 10. Also scoring for Edgewood were Amber Stern (5), Clara Pool (4), Addison Prater (4), Claire James (4), Blair McPherson (3) and Jacie Elliott (2).
Brownsboro is scheduled to visit Jacksonville at noon Saturday. Edgewood is scheduled to play at Crandall at 6 p.m. Friday.