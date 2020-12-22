LUFKIN — The Lufkin Lady Panthers spent Tuesday afternoon showing exactly how far they've come in just a month. The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders showed they still have a little farther to go as they used a 17-0 second-half run to break open a tight game on their way to a 39-30 victory at Panther Gym.
When the teams met in Tyler on Nov. 23, Lufkin was run off the court in a 61-19 decision. In a game that was recently added to the schedule, the Lady Panthers used their defense and physical style to control much of the action.
Lufkin held Legacy to two first-half field goals while trailing for only one minute in the game's first 21 minutes.
Eventually, a talented Legacy team was simply too much when it scored 17 straight points in a 7-minute span.
Aaliyah Campbell led Legacy with 10 points, all of those coming in the second half, and Ella Rock had 8.
Tori Coleman led the Lady Pack with 15 points.
Using its defense to frustrate Legacy in the game's first quarter, Legacy's only basket of the opening 8 minutes was a Rock 3-pointer for an early 3-2 lead.
Lufkin responded with an 8-0 run in which it kept the Lady Raiders off the scoreboard for almost 10 minutes.
Taliyah Menefee and Coleman hit baskets to give Lufkin a 6-3 lead after a quarter.
Coutnee Morgan put back a miss and Tara Hale added a pair of free throws to make it 10-3 midway through the second quarter.
Legacy finally found some offense with an Akya Turner layup and two free throws from Deveren Thompson that narrowed the gap to 10-7.
Lufkin's Mallory Patel drained a long-range trey just before the halftime buzzer to send the Lady Pack into halftime with a 13-7 advantage.
Legacy's Campbell started the second half with a 3-point play before Lufkin's Coleman banked in a triple that made it 16-10.
That proved to be Lufkin's last points for the next 8 minutes.
In that span, Legacy got its offense going by attacking the bucket with 5 points from Nyla Inmon, a drive from Campbell and an Ella Rock basket making it 21-16.
That opened up the 3-point line for Legacy with Vanessa Hayward draining back-to-back triples that made it 27-16 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.
Lufkin trailed by 13 late in the game before one final surge with two Morgan free throws and a pair of Coleman free throws and layup that narrowed it to 37-30.
However, Legacy's Mumphery hit a pair of free throws to provide the final deficit.
Other Lufkin scorers were Morgan (6), Patel (3) and Alecia Rivera-Scott and Menefee (2).
Other Legacy scorers were Hayward and Rook (8), Inmon (5), Mumphery (4) and Thompson and Turner (2).
Lufkin will be back in action on Dec. 29 when it travels to Flower Mound. Tyler Legacy (14-0) will host Hallsville on Monday.