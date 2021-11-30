Tyler High’s guard duo of Kamora Jackson and freshman Kalyse Buffin helped the Lady Lions grab an early lead on the road against their crosstown rivals.
In the second half, the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders were able to impose their will inside with their post trio of Nyla Inmon, Akya Turner and Taliyah Mumphrey to take a 51-34 win on Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
Inmon, Turner and Mumphrey combined for 29 points and 30 rebounds in the game. Inmon finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks. Turner had 10 points and six boards, and Mumphrey added 3 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.
Four-year varsity senior Aaliyah Campbell had her say in the outcome, as well.
Campbell’s spin and finish through contact and then the free throw to follow with 3:50 gave the Lady Raiders their first lead of the game at 16-15 — a lead that they never gave up.
Campbell had 13 points, six rebounds and four steals.
The Lady Lions took an early 6-0 lead with Buffin and Jackson scoring all of the points. After Campbell scored twice to cut the score to 6-4, Tyler extended the lead to 9-4 after the first quarter.
The Lady Lions opened the second quarter with a layup from Kyla Crawford to make the score 11-4. With the score at 13-5 with 6:37 left in the second quarter, the Lady Raiders began to make their run and outscored the Lady Lions 18-4 the rest of the half to lead 23-17 at the break.
Buffin started the scoring in the second half for Tyler before Legacy answered with an 8-0 run. The Lady Raiders led 36-22 after three quarters.
Buffin hit two free throws to open the final quarter, and the Lady Raiders responded with a 7-0 run.
Buffin led Tyler (2-5) with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Jackson had 7 points and five steals. Crawford scored 6 points. Jemarius Taylor added 3 points and eight rebounds, and Sharia Mitchell scored 2 points.
For Legacy (10-2), LaDaija Gallon had 7 points, and Jakayla White had 2 points.
Tyler will play in the Burleson Tournament beginning Thursday, while the Lady Raiders are in the Royse City Invitational.
