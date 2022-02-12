Tyler Legacy enters the playoffs with a record of 29-5 and 14 wins in its last 15 games.
The Lady Raiders will open the postseason against Lakeview Centennial (13-13) at 6 p.m. Monday at Rains High School in Emory.
Lakeview Centennial has won 11 of its last 13 games after a 2-11 start.
The Lady Patriots are averaging 37.3 points per game, but just 26.8 points per game in their losses, including a 60-11 district setback to Sachse.
The Lady Raiders, on the other hand, are holding opponents to 31 points per game.
“We feel confident,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “I think our girls are out to prove a point. We can into this year with high expectations, and we still have those high expectations. I like where our focus is on the defensive end of the floor. Since that loss to Horn, we’ve held our opponents to 22, 27 and 26 points. We take pride in how we play defensively.”
Barber said the Lady Patriots run through senior Carleece Gates.
“We have to limit her and contain her,” Barber said. “If we can limit her and rebound and force them to shoot a lot of outside shots, I think we will do pretty well.”
Barber said Lakeview Centennial will likely zone Legacy.
“We have to make shots and take care of the basketball,” the coach said. “If we do those things, we will be OK.”
The Lady Raiders have three players shooting better than 30 percent from 3-point range this season. Rose Rook shot 50 percent from downtown in district play, including going 11 of 14 in a win over North Mesquite on Feb. 1.
The winner of Monday’s game will advance to face DeSoto, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports