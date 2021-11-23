Tyler Legacy 52, Nacogdoches 23NACOGDOCHES — Nyla Inmon scored 11 points to lead the Legacy Lady Raiders to a 52-23 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday.
Inmon scored 7 of her game-high total in the second half and 6 in the fourth quarter.
Legacy led 17-5 after the first quarter, 28-13 at halftime and 34-20 after three quarters.
Aaliyah Campbell scored 9 points. Ella Rook and Vanessa Hayward scored 6 points each. Kat Jasper had 5 points. Akya Turner, Taliyah Mumphrey and Tori Ransom had 4 points, and La’Daija Gallon added 3 points.
The Lady Raiders connected on seven 3-pointers in the contest.
Legacy (8-2) will play Jacksonville at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at John Alexander Gymnasium in Jacksonville.
Brownsboro 50, Mount Vernon 41MOUNT VERNON — Paris Miller scored 20 points to lead the No. 6 Bearettes to a 50-41 win over Mount Vernon.
Brownsboro led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter but trailed 20-17 at halftime and 33-31 after three quarters before outscoring Mount Vernon 19-8 in the fourth quarter.
Other scorers for Brownsboro were Khyra Garrett 10; Allie Cooper 9; Khayla Garrett 7; Rebecca Rumbo 3; and Tori Hooker 1.
Katelyn Dunavant led Mount Vernon with 13 points. Aaliyah Traylor scored 11 points, and Pacey Ford added 8 points.
On Monday, Brownsboro took a 71-27 win over Henderson. Miller had 16 points, and Khayla Garrett scored 13 points.
Other scorers were Rumbo 8; Hooker 7; Cooper 7 Karis Fisher 7; Khyra Garrett 7; Emma Barrentine 4; and Caylor Blackmon 2.
Brownsboro (8-10 will host Crandall on Nov. 30.
Frankston defeats Jacksonville, ElkhartFrankston took a 31-28 win over Jacksonville on Monday and followed that up with a 75-27 victory over Elkhart on Tuesday.
Against Jacksonville, Brianna Looney had 9 points, and Wila Davis each had 8 points. Kaylee Davis and Shay Hatton each scored 4 points, and Lynsie Bizzell, Mya Mitchell and Bandy Bizzell all added 2 points.
Against Elkhart, Looney led the way with 15 points. Hatton had 13 points. Wila Davis scored 11 points, and Pauline Passchier put in 10 points. Other scorers were Bandy Bizzell 8; Kaylee Davis 6; Kelsey Sexton 5; Mitchell 5; and Maggie Caveness 2.
Frankston will play at Troup on Nov. 30.
Sabine 56, Harmony 22
HARMONY — Maddie Furrh scored 17 points to guide Sabine past Harmony.
Other scorers for Sabine were Ashlynn Davis 12; Addy Gresham 11; Ally Gresham 7; Claudin Simmons 4; Breanna Evans 3; and Ashleigh McCormack 2.
Sabine will host Harleton on Nov. 30.
Hawkins 72, Elysian Fields 16
ELYSIAN FIELDS — Four Lady Hawks scored in double figures as Hawkins rolled past Elysian Fields.
Lynli Dacus had a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists. Laney Wilson had 17 points, five steals, five assists and four rebounds. Jordyn Warren had 16 points. Makenna Warren added 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and five assists.
Taetum Smith and Tenley Conde had 7 points each, and Smith also had eight rebounds and five steals. Carmen Turner chipped in with 4 points.
Hawkins will host Tyler HEAT on Nov. 30.
Canton 70, Chapel Hill 34
CANTON — Amari Welch hit for 25 points to help lead the Canton Eaglettes to a 70-34 win over the Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Allison Rickman added 10 points with Caroline Stern, Airianna Pickens and Hannah Cordell hitting seven points each.