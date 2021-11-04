Last year, the Tyler Lady Lions showed vast improvement under second-year head coach Amber Wiley.
Now, Wiley feels year three will be even better.
The Lady Lions (8-15, 1-9 in 2020-21) open the season on Saturday, hosting the Lindale Lady Eagles at the THS Gymnasium. Junior varsity and freshmen are scheduled to play at 10 a.m., followed by the varsity at 11:30 a.m.
Seniors leading Tyler include: Ellyse Daye, Zataevia McAddo, ShaCaria Stevenson and Jay'Mariea Taylor.
Others on the varsity roster include: juniors — Taniyah Elmore, Kamora Jackson, Shiriah Mitchell, Justtice Taylor and Kyla Crawford; sophomores — A'Niya Hartsfield; and freshmen — Kalyse Buffin.
Assistant coaches include: Jasmine Spriggins-Terrell, Gabriella Wilson-Mosely and Phillip Callier.
After Saturday's game with Lindale, the Lady Lions host Terrell at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Other home non-district home games include: Kilgore, 11:45 a.m. Nov. 22; Athens, 11:30 a.m., Nov. 23; Commerce, 6:15 p.m., Dec. 7; Longview, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 10; and Cayuga, 10 a.m., Dec. 20.
Non-district road games include: Crandall (6:15 p.m., Nov. 16), Tyler Legacy (6:30 p.m., Nov. 30), LaPoynor (6:15 p.m., Dec. 14) and Brownsboro (3:30 p.m., Dec. 17).
Tournaments include: Fort Worth Eaton (Nov. 11-13), Burleson (Dec. 2-4) and Kaufman (Dec. 27-28).
Tyler will compete in District 16-5A. All varsity games are scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
District home games include: Huntsville (Jan. 7), Nacogdoches (Jan. 11), Lufkin (Jan. 18), Jacksonville (Feb. 1) and Whitehouse (Feb. 8).
District road games include: Jacksonville (Jan. 14), Whitehouse (Jan. 21), Huntsville (Jan. 25), Nacogdoches (Jan. 28) and Lufkin (Feb. 4).