Huntsville 53, Tyler 38
HUNTSVILLE —The Tyler Lady Lions opened District 16-5A girls basketball play with a 53-48 loss on Tuesday to the Huntsville Lady Hornets.
Huntsville (9-6) returns to play on Friday, traveling to Lufkin.
Tyler (7-7) is scheduled to visit Nacogoches on Friday.
Sabine 53, New Diana 41
DIANA — Blaire Kaufman scored 20 points and Mercedes Willett added 16 as the Sabine Lady Cardinals defeated the New Diana Lady Eagles 53-41 on Tuesday in a District 15-3A basketball game.
Sabine improves to 13-1 overall and 3-1 in district.
Others scoring for Sabine were Maddie Furrh (6 points), Ashlynn Davis (4), Hailey Davis (3), Ally Gresham (3) and Claudia Simmons (1).
Sabine will host Hughes Springs Friday with JV starting at 5 p.m. The Lady Cardinals will honor their seniors with Senior Night starting at 6 p.m.
Marshall 48, Longview 14
LONGVIEW — Marshall raced out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter en route to a 48-14 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Tuesday in a District 15-5A game at Lobo Coliseum.
Asia Smith scored 15 and Are'anna Gill 11 for Marshall.
Cree McLemore had five in the loss for Longview. Kyra Taylor added four, T'Asia McGee three and JaKayla Morrow two.
Hallsville 62, Pine Tree 19
HALLSVILLE — Mallory Pyle paced Hallsville with 20 points, and the Ladycats improved to 4-0 in District 15-5A play (9-6 overall) with a 62-19 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Baylie Perkins added 11 for Hallsville, which outscored the Lady Pirates 19-0 in the third to put things away.
Abbi Fischer scored eight points, Faith Baliraine and Catherine Warford six apiece, Laikyn Smith five and Alyssa Foster, Aubrey Marjason and Makayla Menchue two each. Smith also had seven rebounds and four assists, and Marjason pulled down seven rebounds.
Emari Fluellen scored seven in the loss for Pine Tree.
North Lamar 45, Pittsburg 36
PARIS — North Lamar used a late run to pull away for a 45-36 win over Pittsburg in the District 15-4A opener for both teams.
Natalie Styles scored 18 in the loss for Pittsburg, which trailed 32-30 heading to the fourth quarter.
Kyleigh Posey had 10 points for the Lady Pirates (10-7). Gabbi Brown added four, and Sanaa Hollins and Kaitlyn Hernandez finished with two points apiece.
White Oak 63, Ore City 6
WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks held Ore City to single digits in two quarters and blanked the Lady Rebels in two other frames en route to a 63-6 win.
Alysa Hall had 19 points, four steals and five assists and Renee Cook 15 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Ladynecks. Payton Palmer and Whitni Rayson added nine points apiece, with Palmer coming up with four steals. Anna Iske chipped in with five points and three rebounds, Emma Nix four points, two rebounds and three assists and Lexi palmer two points and two steals.
Toni Gabaldon had four points and Emily Hoosier two for Ore City.
Harmony 58, Mount Vernon 50
HARMONY — Kinzee Settles filled the stat sheet with 25 points, six rebounds, three blocks, three steals and three assists, leading the Harmony Lady Eagles to a 58-50 win over Mount Vernon.
Lanie Trimble added 15 points and two steals for Harmony, which trailed 25-24 at the half but led 41-39 heading to the final stanza.
Jenci Seahorn finished with six points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, Madi Rhame five points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, Morgan Barton three points, Sydney Keller two points, Lillie Jones two points and three rebounds and Joey Wagner and Kati Burkham two points and two rebounds apiece.