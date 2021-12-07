Hawkins 52, Pleasant Grove 22HAWKINS — Three Lady Hawks scored in double figures, leading Hawkins to a 52-22 win over Texarkana Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.
Makenna Warren led all scorers with 15 points with Lynli Dacus adding 14 points. Laney Wilson recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Warren pulled down seven rebounds. Dacus added seven rebounds, seven steals and two assists. Taetum Smith added seven points, six rebounds and three steals. Tenley Conde scored five points. Carmen Turner pulled down six rebounds.
Kenasia Henry led PG with 10 points.
Mount Enterprise 40, All Saints 23Dede Davis hit for 20 points to lead Mount Enterprise to a 40-23 win over the All Saints Lady Trojans on Tuesday at Brookshire Gym.
Kat Neal led the Lady Trojans with 11 points, followed by Maddie Leete (6), Taylor Phillips (4) and Janssen Chisholm (2).
All Saints is scheduled to host Athens Prep Christian at 4 p.m. Monday.
Longview 53, DeKalb 38LONGVIEW — Longview faced a feisty DeKalb team on Tuesday night, but the Lady Lobos ultimately pulled away in the second half to earn a 53-38 home victory at Lobo Coliseum.
DeKalb took the first lead of the game on Emily Barrett’s basket, but Longview answered with a 9-0 run. Iyanna Taylor helped the Lobos tie the game, and her second make gave them their first advantage at 4-2.
Paris Simpson then drained a three-pointer to make it a 7-2 Longview lead, and Taylor continued her hot streak with her third bucket to make it a 9-2 game.
Taylor finished the game with seven makes on 15 field goal attempts and a successful free throw to earn a team-best 15 points, while Simpson contributed eight points by game’s end.
Coriana Fulbright’s first make of the game not only cut DeKalb’s deficit to 9-4, but also started a surge that allowed the Lady Bears to make it a 13-9 game by the end of the first quarter.
Hallsville 38, Nacogdoches 29HALLSVILLE — Catherine Warford finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, and the Hallsville Ladycats moved to 6-9 on the season wit ha 38-29 win over Nacogdoches.
Aubrey Marjason added seven points and 10 rebounds, and Faith Baliraine chipped in with five points and 11 rebounds for the Ladycats. Rylie Manshack had six points, Teagan Hill two and Eristia Owens six points, 10 deflections and five steals.
Hallsville will host Winnsboro on Friday.
Tatum 49, Henderson 45
TATUM — Summer Dancy-Vasquez scored 18 points, Kerrigan Biggs added 11 for the Lady Eagles and Tatum rallied for a 49-45win over Henderson.
Dancy-Vasquez also had three rebounds, five steals and three assists, and Biggs finished with eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks for Tatum, which trailed 29-15 at the half but outscored Henderson 22-6 in the third to get back in the game.
Jada Moore-Simon scored six points and added three rebounds and two steals. Trinity Edwards finished with four points, two steals, five assists and two blocks, Emma wiley four points, three rebounds and two steals, Rhianna Harris two points and two rebounds and Aundrea Badley four points, six rebounds and four assists.
Jefferson 46, Beckville 35
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs earned a 46-35 win over Beckville’s Ladycats on Tuesday.
McKinna Chamness finished with 12 points, two rebounds and two steals in the loss for Beckville. Amber Harris added nine points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. Kiara Willis finished with eight points, four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and three assists, Emily Dean four points, six rebounds and two blocks, Laney Jones two points and two rebounds, Lexi Barr six rebounds and Reese Dudley five rebounds.
Grace Community 30, Big Sandy 23
Grace Community School notched a 30-23 win over Big Sandy on Monday.
Alaysia Estes had eight points and four rebounds in the loss for Big Sandy. Mikyla Bachert finished with seven points, Shemaiah Johnson six points and two rebounds, Breaunna Derrick three rebounds and two steals and MaRyiah Francis two points and seven rebounds.
Spring Hill 69, Winona 36
LONGVIEW — Zailey McGhee scored 29 points, Claire Fielder added a career-high 14 for the Lady Panthers and Spring Hill rolled to a 69-26 win over Winona on Monday at Panther Gymnasium.
Every Lady Panther in the lineup got in the scoring column as Spring Hill built a 21-point halftime cushion.
Spring Hill will open district play at home on Tuesday against Lindale.
Union Grove 33, White Oak 23
WHITE OAK — Ava Wightman led the way with 10 points for Union Grove, and the Lady Lions notched a 33-23 win over the White Oak Ladynecks.
Macey Roberts and Brady Colby scored six apiece for Union Grove, which held a slim 25-21 lead heading into the fourth period. Gracie Winn added five points, Gracie Stanford three, Sumeet Mattu two and Kyler Littlejohn one.
Anna Iske scored 13 in the loss for White Oak.