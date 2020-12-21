HAWKINS — Hawkins had five players in double-digit scoring as the Lady Hawks defeated Beckville, 74-43, on Tuesday in a District 21-2A girl basketball action.
Logan Jaco had 14 points, followed by Jordyn Warren (13), Tenley Conde (13), Makena Warren (12) and Lynli Dacus (11).
Other statistics were Jaco (9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists), Jordyn Warren (9 assists, 3 steals), Conde (5 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists), Makena Warren (3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals) and Dacus (8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals).
Also scoring for Hawkins were Laney Wilson (8), Carmen Turner (2) and Victoria Miller (1).
Amber Harris led Beckville with 12 points, followed by Baylee Seegers (9), Haley Straubie (9), Hannah Sharpless (4), MaKenna Chamness (4), Emily Dean (3) and Lexi Barr (2).
Sabine 66, Daingerfield 14
LIBERTY CITY — Three Lady Cardinals — Blaire Kaufman, Mercedes Willett and Claudia Simmons — hit in double figures in leading Sabine to a 66-14 victory over Daingerfield on Monday in a District 15-3A girls basketball game.
Sabine improved to 11-1 overall and 2-1 in district.
Kaufman led the Lady Cards with 15 points with Willett and Simmons each adding 13.
Also scoring for Sabine were Maddie Furrh (8), Ashlynn Davis (6), Hailey Davis (4), Breanna Evans (4) and Addy Gresham (3).
On Tuesday, the Sabine Lady Cardinals outscored a short-handed Longview HEAT 15-0 in overtime en route to a 67-52 win.
Jordan Parker had 21 points, six rebounds and four deflections in the loss for HEAT, which played the overtime period with four players due to injuries and foul trouble.
Brailey Brown added 14 points and nine rebounds for HEAT. Jaelyn Cleveland added 10 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks and two steals, Jenna Parker two rebounds and two steals, Abbey Gallant four points and nine rebounds and Laynie Walton three points and two rebounds.
Chapel Hill 59, Cumberland 9
Chapel Hill girls beat Cumberland 59-9 on Tuesday in a District 16-4A girls basketball game in Tyler.
Kya Cook and Amauriyen Davis led the way with 10 points apiece for the Lady Bulldogs. Kaiden Kelley added eight points, followed by Shania Miller (7), DJ Kincade (6), Kenzie Perry (5), Tyra Pierce with (5), Tierney Minor (4) and Hillary Crist (4).
Chapel Hill returns to play on Dec. 29 in a noon game in Palestine.
Union Grove 67, Troup 28
TROUP — Macey Alston and Carleigh Judd combined for 42 points to lift the Union Grove Lady Lions to a 67-28 win over Troup on Tuesday.
Alston led UG (13-0) with 22 points with Judd adding 20. Adding eight points for the Lady Lions were Gracie Stanford (8) and Macey Roberts (8).
Jessie Minnix 11 led Troup, followed by Maddy Griffin (8), Sarah Neel (5), Chloe Haugeberg (3) and Karsyn Williamson (1).
Union Grove is scheduled to visit Harmony on Dec. 28. The JV game is slated to start at 11 a.m., followed by the varsity.
Texas High 61, Longview 33
TEXARKANA — Jacia Collins led the way with 16 points, Amari Morrison added 11 for the Lady Tigers and Texas High earned a 61-33 District 15-5A win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Brayleigh Mitchell hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 15 points in the loss for Longview. Kyra Taylor had eight points, Cat Arce five, Jakayla Morrow four and Latavia Bailey one.
Sulphur Springs 41, Pine Tree 12
LONGVIEW — Sulphur Springs pitched a first-half shutout en route to a 41-12 District 15-5A win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Tuesday.
Emari Fluellen had six points to lead the way for Pine Tree. Renee Garrett and Mariyah Furay finished with three apiece.
Nylah Lindley had 12 points, Bre Ivery 10, Kenzie Willis nine, Baylie Lange six and Dalanee Myles four for Sulphur Springs.
Hallsville 49, Marshall 46
MARSHALL — Baylie Perkins and Mallory Pyle combined for 27 points, and the Hallsville Ladycats remained unbeaten in District 15-5A play with a 49-46 win over Marshall.
Perkins had 15 points and Pyle 12 for Hallsville, now 7-5 overall and 3-0 in the district. Catherine Warford finished with eight points, Aubrey Marjason six, Laikyn Smith five and Faith Baliraine three.
On Monday, the Ladycats got 10 points and 10 assists from Smith and 10 points from Perkins in a 46-27 win over Longview. Warford finished with eight, Pyle five, Baliraine and Makayla Menchue four apiece, Marjason three and Teagan Hill two.
Bullard 51, Spring Hill 36
LONGVIEW — Jadyn Welch scored 25 points and added six rebounds and four assists for Bullard in a 51-36 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Tuesday at Panther Gymnasium.
Peyton Borens scored nine points, Laila Thompson and Kenzie Gee eight apiece, Rachel Petree five, Zailey McGee four and Erin Gregson two. Borens added eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks. Thompson had five rebounds, Gee four rebounds and four assists, McGee four rebounds and Gregson five rebounds. McGee also chipped in with two blocks, and Janie Bradshaw added three steals.
Lindale 52, Kilgore 48
KILGORE — The Lindale Lady Eagles held on for a 52-48 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
Lindale improves to 12-3 overall and 3-0 in District 16-4A.
Kalaya Pierce led the Lady Eagles with 11 points, while Shelbie Steen added 10 points.
Others scoring for Lindale were Lily Chamberlain (9), Desirae Pennington (6), Makenna Burks (5), Marley Keith (4), Brooke Everest (4), Brenley Philen (2) and Maggie Spearman (1).
Miah Thomas and AT Anderson both recorded double-doubles for Kilgore in the loss. Thomas finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Anderson added 14 points, 18 rebounds and two blocks. Jasmine Vasquez chipped in with three points.
Gladewater 40, New Diana 34
GLADEWATER — Kiyona Parker scored 12 points, Hai’leigh Oliver and Ebony Pipkin joined her in double figures with 10 apiece and the Gladewater Lady Bears notched a 40-34 District 15-3A win over New Diana.
Kamryn Floyd had four points, JaKiyah Bell three and Sydney Spurlock one for the Lady bears. Bell also yanked down 10 rebounds, and Spurlock added five. Pipkin led with six steals, and Bell and Parker added five apiece.