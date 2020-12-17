Harleton 56, Troup 34
TROUP — The Harleton LadyCats scored a 56-34 win over the Troup Lady Tigers on Tuesday in a girls basketball game.
Sarah Neel led the Lady Tigers (3-8) with 14 points, followed by Maddy Griffin (8), Karsyn Williamson (6), Raegan Derrick (3), Aubrey Griffin (2) and Tara Wells (1).
Neel hit three 3-pointers with Maddy Griffin and Derrick adding one each.
Paiton Little led the LadyCats with 16 points, followed by Meredith Sellers (12), Ashanti Johnson (7), Haylea Murray (7), Hannah Cartwright (6), Amber Hitt (2), Remington Stinebaugh (2), Zariah Jackson (2) and Katie Holliday (2).
Troup is scheduled to host Tatum at 5 p.m. Friday.