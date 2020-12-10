Bishop Gorman used a 16-0 run en route to a 49-31 win over Bullard Brook Hill on Thursday in a girls basketball at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.
Maria Kariampuzha hit a 3-pointer to start the outburst in the first quarter for the Lady Crusaders. She led her team with 14 points while Taylor Woods with 13 points.
Also scoring for BG were Elizabeth Mahfood (11), Grace Coan (6), Claire Testa (3) and Ellie Coan (2).
Callie Baily led the Lady Guard with 12 points, followed by Grace Yeager (8), Grace Dawson (4), Maez Wilson (4) and Neely Clark (3).