No. 2 Bishop Gorman 67, Arlington Pantego 22
The TAPPS 4A second-ranked Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders continued their hot streak with a 67-22 win over Arlington Pantego Christian on Friday at Haddad Gymnasium in Tyler.
The Lady Crusaders (14-5) connected on 11 3-pointers as they go to 4-0 in TAPPS 4A District 2.
Taylor Wood had a career-high 28 points for the Lady Crusaders. She had a double-double with 11 rebounds and also added eight steals and five assists.
BG's Elizabeth Mahfood had a double-double as well with 16 points and 16 rebounds. She added six steals and five assists.
Maria Kariampuzha added 12 points for the Tyler squad and Vianney Herrera came off the bench to hit three treys for nine points.
The Lady Crusaders will play host to Dallas Shelton at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
No. 6 Martin's Mill 60, Kerens 17
KERENS — Jada Celsur hit for 21 points to help power the No. 6 Martin's Mill Lady Mustangs to a 60-17 win over Kerens on Friday in a District 19-2A girls basketball game.
Others scoring for the Lady Mustangs (16-4, 3-0) were Katie Dunavant (14), Kate Lindsey (9), Katie Lookabaugh (7), Bailey Goggans (5), Mattie Burns (2) and Libby Rogers (2).
Kenadee Lynch led Kerens with 6 points, followed by Aniya Lawrence (5), Alexius McAdams (3), Tiara Bailey (2) and Leah Greene (1).
Martin's Mill is scheduled to host Cayuga at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The LadyCats are 7-8 overall and 2-2 in district. Kerens is scheduled to visit LaPoynor at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Lufkin 51, Tyler 44
LUFKIN — Tori Coleman scored a game-high 21 points and the Lufkin Lady Panthers finished a spirited contest with the last 9 points on their way to a hard-fought 51-44 win over the Tyler High Lady Lions in District 16-5A hoops action Friday night.
Coleman matched points with Kamora Jackson for much of the night as the Tyler standout scored 10 of her 17 points in the second half. However, she fouled out with 2:49 remaining and the Lady Lions on top 44-42.
Tyler didn't score again as the Lady Panthers finally pulled away in a game that was a back-and-forth affair the entire night.
Coleman started the final run with three straight free throws before Taliyah Menefee dribbled from coast to coast before knocking down a jumper.
Courtnee Morgan capped the night with a pair of layups that helped end Lufkin's brief two-game losing streak after a district-opening win over Jacksonville.
With Tyler dropping its first three district games and Lufkin coming off back-to-back losses, both teams were desperately seeking a win.
The Lady Panthers used an early 6-0 run highlighted by baskets from Coleman and Morgan for a quick 7-2 advantage.
Tyler answered with the next eight points on a triple and jumper from A'Niya Hartsfield and a Kierstyn Ross basket that made it 10-7.
The Lady Lions eventually built that lead to 15-11 on a Jackson drive and free throw before Lufkin answered with a 7-0 run.
Miracle Johnson-Smith hit a jumper, Coleman had three free throws and Sh'Niyah Shankle scored on a drive on the spurt that made it 18-15.
Tyler's Jackson hit a floater just before the break that cut the margin to 18-17.
Tyler was able to stay in the game in the opening 16 minutes despite committing 23 of its 38 turnovers.
Lufkin went to the line 25 times but only connected on 8 of those as Tyler was able to stay within striking distance. However, that foul trouble proved costly when three Lady Lions fouled out after the break.
Neither team built an advantage more than four points in the third quarter before Tyler used a 6-0 spurt capped by a Taniyah Elmore triple that put the Lady Lions on top 35-33 headed into the last eight minutes.
The lead seesawed in the first four minutes of the last quarter with Tyler taking its final lead on a pair of Jackson free throws with 2:56 remaining.
However, she fouled out on the following drive while trying to stop Coleman on a drive. Coleman hit both free throws in starting the game-deciding run.
Other Lufkin scorers were Menefee (8), Morgan (7), Alecia Rivera-Scott (5), Miracle Johnson-Smith (4) and BK Fowler, Kelby Coutee and Shankle (2).
Other Tyler scorers were Kassidy Hogg (7), Hartsfield (5), Shiriah Mitchell (4) and Kierstyn Ross and Elmore (3).
Lufkin (2-2 in district) hits the road to face Nacogdoches on Tuesday night. Tickets will not be sold at the game as only family members will be allowed admission.
Tyler (7-10, 0-4 in district) will host Whitehouse on Tuesday.