CORSICANA — The Bishop Gorman Lady Crusaders will enter the playoffs as the top seed from TAPPS 4A District 2 girls basketball with a 48-45 win over Dallas Shelton on Thursday.
The two teams tied for the top spot in the district with 9-1 records. The Lady Crusaders (24-6) won their first league title since 2013.
Gorman receives a bi-district bye and will play in the area playoffs against either Willow Park Trinity Christian or Dallas Covenant on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium on the Bishop Gorman campus.
BG juniors Taylor Wood (17 points) and Elizabeth Mahfood (13) led their team. Maria Kariampuzha added eight points.
Also, the Bishop Gorman boys basketball team will host a bi-district game on Saturday. The Crusaders are scheduled to face Willow Park Trinity Christian at Haddad Gym. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.