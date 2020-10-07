East Texas makes up half of the preseason Class 4A Region II girls basketball Top 10 presented by txhsgbb.com.
The statewide high school girls basketball website has been releasing its regional rankings daily.
On Wednesday, the Class 4A Region II rankings were announced, and Brownsboro is the No. 1 spot.
Other East Texas programs in the Top 10 are No. 4 Gilmer, No. 6 Kilgore, No. 8 Canton and No. 9 Bullard.
Also receiving votes were Texarkana Pleasant Grove and Lindale.
For the full list, visit https://www.txhsgbb.com/rankings/4a-regional-rankings/.
The Class 5A Region II rankings were announced on Tuesday, and Jacksonville checked in at No. 9.
Tyler Legacy was ranked No. 6 in the Class 6A Region II rankings that were announced on Monday.